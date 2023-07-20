The Women’s World Cup has begun

The ninth edition of the Women’s Soccer World Cup kicked off on Thursday morning with the first matches of the two host national teams. In Auckland, New Zealand, twenty-sixth in the world rankings, surprisingly beat Norway 1-0, twelfth in the rankings as well as the team of the first female Ballon d’Or, Ada Hegerberg. Shortly after, in Sydney, Australia beat Ireland by the same scoreline.

The opening game in Auckland has already been significant for two reasons. The 42,137 spectators present at Eden Park set a new attendance record for football in New Zealand, not only for women. And for the first time in a major international tournament, the VAR was awarded the penalty that decided the victory of the home national team has been communicated via microphone to the whole stadium.

Until 20 August, the date of the final at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney, the five Australian host cities (Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane) and the four New Zealand venues (Dunedin, Wellington, Hamilton, Auckland) will play almost every day. In Italy, the tournament can be seen exclusively on Rai, which will broadcast live (in the morning) at least fifteen matches of the more than sixty scheduled for this month, starting with those in Italy.

Since the last edition, held in France in 2019, the participating teams have increased from 24 to 32 (the same number as in the last men’s World Cup). And it is also for this reason that in the weeks and months preceding the tournament it was often referred to as “the greatest ever”.

There are eight rookies: Philippines, Vietnam, Morocco, Zambia, Ireland, Portugal, Haiti and Panama. A big favorite: the United States, which have won half of the editions played so far, including the last one, but at least four other teams, all European, have the means to reach the final and try to win: England, Spain, Germany and France. Behind these are four competitive national teams that could make their way to the bottom, and they are Sweden, Australia, the Netherlands and Brazil.

For Italy it will be the fourth participation. The last edition was decisive, because the excellent results obtained on the pitch made women’s football known to millions of people and supported the growth that the movement has had in recent years. Last year’s European Championships, however, were a disappointment and dampened the enthusiasm. At these World Cups, Italy is aiming at least to replicate the results of 2019, when they finished the tournament in the quarter-finals. He will try to do it with a national team that has changed for more than half of the components since the last tournament played.

Italy will start against Argentina on Monday morning, then play against Sweden on 29 July and against South Africa on 2 August, also in New Zealand. The top two in the group standings will qualify for the knockout stage. Sweden, who are third in the world rankings, are favorites for first place, while South Africa and Argentina are well within Italy’s reach. If they were to qualify to the next round as runners-up, they could meet the United States in the round of 16.

The growth that Italy has benefited from since the last edition in 2019 has been a global phenomenon and has brought many benefits to the whole movement, but also new issues to address, especially economic ones.

The total prize pool of this edition is 110 million dollars: just four years ago, with a 24-team tournament, it did not exceed 30 million. The winner will receive a total of over 10 million dollars and its players will be awarded individually with 270 thousand dollars. But substantial prizes are also foreseen for those who stop in the group stage: the eliminated national teams will receive 1.5 million dollars, their players 30,000 each.

This jackpot was also possible thanks to the television agreements, the negotiations for which, however, were rather complicated. Given the size reached by the event, FIFA has in fact decided to no longer associate the sale of the broadcasting rights of the Women’s World Cup with that of the Men’s World Cup. For the first time they were therefore sold individually, but the offers presented in particular by televisions and platforms of the five major European countries (where the matches will be seen in the morning) had been considered too low, so much so that Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, had come to threaten the total blackout of the competition in these countries.

«The ratings of the Women’s World Cup are 50-60 percent of those of the Men’s World Cup, yet the offers of broadcasters from European countries are 20 to 100 times lower» Infantino wrote in May, as well as adding that the figures presented were «a slap in the face to all female players». The bids were then raised in time to ensure television coverage in each participating country.

The sale of tickets for matches, on the other hand, went down much better. Almost 1.4 million tickets had already been purchased on the eve of the tournament: thanks to the greater number of participants and therefore of matches (64 in all), the sales record set in the edition hosted by Canada eight years ago has already been broken, and the enthusiasm around the event is very high. However, a few hours after the inauguration there was an armed attack in the center of Auckland (a few kilometers from Eden Park): a man shot dead two people and injured five others, including a policeman. FIFA said it had received reassurances that the event would continue safely.

