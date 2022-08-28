Original title: Women’s Weevil Qualifiers ended Hebei, Chengdu and Guangzhou teams were successfully promoted

On the morning of August 27th, the 2022 “Lechang Peach Blossom Cup” National Chess Women’s First Class Qualifiers came to a close at the Hard Rock Hotel in Longhua District, Shenzhen after 9 rounds of fierce fighting. Hebei Jinhuan Construction Team, Chengdu Beilei Club Team and Guangzhou Nanyue Cultural and Creative Team won the top three and advanced to the main competition.

The competition was sponsored by the Chess and Card Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Chinese Chess Association, the People’s Government of Lechang City, Guangdong Province, the People’s Government of Longhua District, Shenzhen, and the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports. Bureau, Shenzhen Longhua District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Shenzhen Chess Association, co-organized by Shenzhen Hard Rock Hotel.

A total of ten chess powerhouses from all over the country participated in this qualifier. The Hebei team and the Chengdu team had a profound background and superior strength. They both qualified for the qualifying two rounds in advance, and the competition for the remaining one was divided into fierce competition. After the first eight rounds, the Guangzhou team and the Shandong team shared 11 points.

In the last round of the match, the Guangzhou team encountered the weaker Henan team, which had only accumulated 3 points before, while the Shandong team’s opponent was the powerful Chengdu team.

The Shandong team did not retreat and fought hard. The team’s top scorer, Huang Leilei, continued to exert her strength. In the mid-set, she won a golden gun and broke Liang Yanting’s undefeated golden body. In the remaining two sets, the Chengdu team was 17 years old. The teenager Zhou Boliang made his debut for the first time and performed well. The backhand Ding and Li Yuechuan, Lang Qiqi and Han Bing also shook hands and made peace, and the Shandong team defeated Chengdu 4-2. But this victory is not enough to guarantee their promotion, the only hope is that the Henan team can defeat or draw the Guangzhou team. However, the Guangzhou team also knew that this battle must be won. Due to the poor start of the Shandong team, although they were catching up, they could only watch the Guangzhou team go away and leave the field tragically.

See also Is Twitter worth 44 billion? - the Republic In addition, the Hangzhou team defeated Yunnan 5-1, and the Heilongjiang team defeated Fujian 4-2. The 13-year-old Zhao Huayi finally scored the first point and helped the team win another precious victory. Speaking of which, the performance of the Heilongjiang team was also quite good. The teenagers were able to finish seventh even after losing 8 games in a row. Li Danyang and Jiang Yu made significant progress, and Longjiang chess has successors. The final game ended with the battle between Hebei and Zhejiang. Zhejiang Hu Jiayi defeated Wang Zihan with a lot of hands, and handed over a satisfactory answer sheet of 6 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss to his qualifying trip. This is the biggest gain of the Zhejiang team. Jin Haiying drew with Liu Yu, and Chen Qingting lost to Zhang Tingting. From August 28 to September 5, the “Lechang Peach Blossom Cup” National Chess Women’s First Class Competition will be held in the first round of competition. The video account of the Chinese Chess Association will be broadcast live on the Kuaishou platform, so stay tuned. Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: