The men’s national rugby team plays its penultimate match in the Six Nations tournament against Wales this afternoon in Rome. It is the match that in all likelihood will decide which of the two teams will avoid the last place in the standings and therefore the wooden spoon, the metaphorical prize that belongs to the last classified. The winner will also be able to avoid a probable “coat” (or “whitewash”), i.e. a tournament concluded with only defeats, given that on the last day Italy and Wales will have to play against Scotland and France, and their chances of winning will be decidedly lower than today.

In the three matches played so far, Italy and Wales have always lost. However, Italy got a defensive bonus point for losing less than 7 points behind on matchday one against France. They are therefore penultimate with one point, while Wales are bottom and still zero.

The points in the standings guaranteed by a victory are at least 4. However, the additional points foreseen by the regulation could also be included in the count: the defensive bonus of one point for the defeated team with 7 or less points difference and the offensive one, always of one point , score at least 4 tries for any team.

Italy are considered slight favorites for what they showed during the tournament. She lost, but she always proved to be competitive and all in all she defended well. Against reigning champions France he played it to the end; against England they found themselves in difficulty in the first half, but reacted well in the second; against Ireland first in the world rankings he responded point by point for over an hour of play.

In addition to the additional point (which means a little something), the balance of points made and scored by Italy marks -36, while that of Wales says -62. The British national team, winner of the tournament just two years ago, is in great difficulty: partly due to a generational change that is all in all physiological for a country of just 3 million inhabitants, but also due to the great internal conflicts between players and the Federation for which an unprecedented strike had come close to the ongoing Six Nations.

Although in crisis, Wales are still a national team with a lot of experience, with a great rugby tradition and a lot of victories: they have won the Six Nations 39 times, like England and more than all the other participants. They have faced Italy in 31 official matches and won 27, but not the last, played in Cardiff, which was also the last of last year’s tournament.

That victory had been Italy’s first in seven years in the Six Nations and had symbolically started a new cycle. The matches played so far in the Six Nations have confirmed the progress made after that victory, but there is a need for a result that also confirms it on paper, against opponents more within his reach. Unlike a year ago, however, full-back Ange Capuozzo will not be there, the player who made victory possible in Cardiff at the end with a great personal action. He was injured against Ireland and his tournament ended early.

In addition to confirming the progress seen so far and avoiding what would be the eighteenth wooden spoon in 23 years of participation, this match could end another long “fast”: in fact, Italy has not won a Six Nations match at home since 16 March 2013, almost exactly ten years.

