the words of coach Ramondino

The eve of the championship for Bertram Derthona, who will be engaged in the challenge tomorrow at theHuman Reyer Venice scheduled at 20 at the PalaTaliercio.

The match was presented by coach Marco Ramondino: “We are facing a great team like Venice, which has made some important changes in the roster and in the way it plays, which plays fast and very aggressive basketball on both sides of the court, looking for solutions in the first seconds of the action compared to before by exploiting the physical-athletic potential and the talent available. In the last period, with the return of Spissu and the arrival of Mokoka they have again a very long roster in which they are defining hierarchies. Reyer has a great ability to attack the basket and the area especially with big men who are good at playing pick’n’roll and back to the basket. They find many solutions to the iron and are aggressive, so much so that in the last few games they have shot more than 20 free throws per match”.

Bertram Derthona communicates that, with the exception of Mike Daum, all the athletes are available to coach Ramondino for tomorrow’s match.

