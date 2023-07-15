The World Aquatics Championships have begun

Loading player

The World Aquatics Championships kicked off on Friday in Fukuoka, Japan, one of the last major events before next year’s Summer Olympics. The World Swimming Championships are held every two years but the postponements caused by the pandemic have meant that between 2022 and 2025 one edition will be held every year, the next of which already next February in Doha, Qatar.

The last one was held a year ago in Budapest, where Italy finished third in the medal table with 9 gold medals and 22 overall medals, only fewer than the United States and China: for Italy it was a record for both finals played and medals and golds won.

A few weeks after those World Cups, the national team played a memorable edition of the European Championships in Rome, finishing first in the continental medal table for the first time with 67 medals, another new record: in the edition held the previous year, Italy had stopped at third place with 44 medals.

Expectations for this national swimming team continue to be very high, especially in view of the Paris Olympics, where the minimum goal is to improve on the two silver and four bronze medals won in Tokyo in 2021 (the latest edition of Games contested by Federica Pellegrini, the best Italian swimmer ever). The latter seems to be a goal within reach, considering the quality and age of the members of the national team.

Italy presented itself in Fukuoka with 32 athletes (19 men and 13 women) and the event will offer 76 world titles. Last year he managed to win at least one medal in each discipline (lane, cross-country, diving, diving from great heights, water polo, artistic swimming). This year, however, we already know that less will come from artistic swimming, given that Giorgio Minisini, winner of four medals in Budapest, is absent due to injury.

One of the most experienced of the delegation is Captain Gregorio Paltrinieri, who is not yet thirty. He is the reigning world champion in the 1500m freestyle and 10km in open water, as well as the European champion in the 800m freestyle and 5km. The other most awaited Italian is Thomas Ceccon, who won gold in Budapest and set the world record in the 100m backstroke. At the age of 23 yet to be fulfilled, Ceccon is also European champion in the 50m butterfly and in three relays.

The other medal swimmers for Italy are Nicolò Martinenghi in the breaststroke, Federico Burdisso in the butterfly and Alessandro Miressi in the freestyle, who will also participate in the relays, but other surprises are not excluded. The women’s side of the national team is a little less competitive, but medals can be expected from Benedetta Pilato in the breaststroke, a specialty in which she is the reigning champion in the 100m and world record holder in the 50m, and Simona Quadarella, European champion in the 800m and 1500m freestyle, as well as by Sara Franceschi in the 200 medley and Margherita Panziera in the backstroke.

In addition to swimming, the competition is high in diving and the Italians are not among the favourites, but there is trust above all in Matteo Santoro and Chiara Pellacani in the synchronized three-metre medley. In water polo, on the other hand, both the men’s and women’s national teams can aspire to a medal. The former was world champion in 2019 and vice world champion last year; the second has not won a world title since the 2001 Championships, which were held in Fukuoka.

