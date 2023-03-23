Home Sports The World Athletics Federation has barred trans athletes from international women’s competitions
The World Athletics, the world federation of athletics, has excluded trans athletes from international women’s competitions. Specifically, the president Sebastian Coe has said that the ban will affect trans athletes who have gone through the male sexual development phase, thus admitting the participation of athletes who have begun the gender transition before puberty. He also added that a commission will take care of evaluating this position in more detail, which is therefore not to be considered definitive but was dictated by the priority of “protecting the female category”. The new rule does not provide for any application at the moment, given that there are no trans athletes in international athletics competitions.

The previous rules required trans athletes to demonstrate that their blood testosterone levels were below a certain threshold (5 nanomoles per litre) continuously for at least 12 months before the competition. World Athletics also voted to reduce the permissible blood testosterone level from 5 to 2.5 nanomols per liter for intersex female athletes (i.e., women with both male and female biological characteristics). This issue had long been discussed in relation to the story of the South African athlete Caster Semenya.

The regulation of the participation of trans athletes in women’s competitions has been the subject of intense debate in recent years and the rules are constantly changing. In fact, the world of sport has long articulated disciplines, regulations and federations on a binary division of people based on biological sex: a division that has proved to be difficult to apply to the case of trans athletes.

