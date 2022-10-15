APELDOORN. “Every time I am targeted, it hurts to be attacked because I always put my heart into it and I never lack respect.”

Paola Egonu thus explains the meaning of the outburst in a video that has made the rounds of the network.

An outburst with tears in her eyes that of the 23-year-old spiker, just finished the match won against the United States, which earned the Azzurri the podium in the Netherlands. The strongest Italian player approached the sidelines, addressing her agent Marco Raguzzoni.

(ansa)

Words easily translated from Egonu’s lip: «You cannot understand, you cannot understand. She is my last in the national team. They asked me why I was Italian. I am tired”.

Few words, but very heavy. And enough to raise a fuss.

(ansa)

Shortly after, the Italian volleyball champion denied her farewell to the Italian national team to Sky Sport: «I am a point of reference for the national team? I hope so », Paola Egonu replied, underlining however that she needed a little rest. «I would like to have a free summer to disconnect. It makes me laugh to think I have read people who have asked me why I am Italian and I wonder why I represent such people ».