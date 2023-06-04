The world champion of pole vault helps the 2023 “Sports to the Countryside Asian Games Together” event held in Jinyun_Zhejiang Online

The pole vault world champion helps the 2023 “Sports to the Countryside Asian Games Together” Jinyun station event held

2023-06-04 09:10:00





Source: Tide News





Reporter Li Ying Wang Qiong Correspondent Liu Subian Xuli

To promote the development of sports in 26 counties in mountainous areas and stimulate the enthusiasm of the people for the Asian Games, on June 1, the 2023 Zhejiang Province “Sports to the Countryside Asian Games Together” Jinyun Station event was held in Binjiang Park, Jinyun County, Lishui.

Li Hua, deputy director of the Provincial Sports Bureau, attended the event and donated 200,000 yuan worth of second-generation smart fitness paths and other sports equipment to Jinyun County on behalf of the Provincial Sports Bureau.

During the activity, the Jinyun County Elderly Sports Association performed shuffling dance and fitness qigong, and the sports atmosphere on the spot was full. Li Chaoqun, the 2017 World Athletics Women’s Pole Vault Champion, also came to the scene to help the Jinyun station activities and led the team to walk on the green road.

“I am very happy to participate in this particularly meaningful event. National Fitness can not only strengthen the body, but also build a platform to promote mutual communication between exercisers, enhance relationships, and expand the circle of friends.” Li Chaoqun said.

The Provincial Sports Bureau sent the fitness equipment to the door. Wu Jinghui, a citizen of Jinyun, said bluntly that he was “too happy”, “Jinyun is the hometown of longevity, and everyone’s enthusiasm for fitness is very high. Especially after the upgrade and renovation of Binjiang Park, the rich activity facilities have benefited our local area. People. This time, the Provincial Sports Bureau has sent us fashionable and smart sports equipment, which will greatly enhance the enthusiasm and happiness of our common people in fitness.”

After the donation ceremony, Li Hua, deputy director of the Provincial Sports Bureau, gave a lecture on the theme of “Sports to the Countryside, Asian Games Together” for the cadres and workers of the Jinyun County Culture, Radio, Tourism and Sports Bureau and grassroots party workers. In-depth interpretation of the top ten spirits, and in-depth discussions with participants on the adherence to the sports cause under the leadership of the party, the overall and global development plan of sports in the new era and new journey, the advocacy of sports for all, and the development of the sports industry. Li Hua The lively and wonderful speech made the scene burst into warm applause.

In recent years, Jinyun County has made every effort to build a fitness center and various sports venues for the people’s livelihood. The Xiandu Scenic Greenway in Jinyun County has been selected as the most beautiful greenway in the province. The smart short-distance transportation industry has reached the level of 10 billion, and the sports industry has become a new engine for the county economy.

Wang Yi, the county magistrate of Jinyun County, said that Jinyun County will take this event as an opportunity to continue to develop high-quality sports and event economy that serve the public, and continue to develop Jinyun’s “friend circle” with special events, so that Jinyun can enter a bigger stage. This year is the year when the Hangzhou Asian Games will be held, and it is the highlight moment when the world focuses on Zhejiang. Jinyun County will take welcoming and serving the Asian Games as a major task, strive to create sports modernization, and contribute to the construction of Zhejiang as a strong sports province.