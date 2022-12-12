Listen to the audio version of the article

It really has to be acknowledged. The game of football, when it engages, invents unimaginable magic. With everything that happened in the Qatar, and above all around Qatar and Brussels, with those fleeing suitcases full of banknotes reminiscent of the films of Totò or the cinepanettoni, it seems impossible that a fairy tale like that of Morocco could explode with its overwhelming emotional power. Where everything seems upside down: with the “rich guy” Ronaldo left alone and crying, while an entire population, proud and happy, celebrates his team as if they had already won the World Cup.

An explosion of irrepressible joy, viral and material together, with the boys of Regragui who, lifting the coach to heaven, cry and pray that their dream will never end. And that after reaching – first African team – the semi-final of the Cup, this dream can reach where it is almost impossible to believe.

Group playing Italian style

An emotional fire that warms even those who have nothing to do with football. Happy only to see that, thanks to a dozen kids born abroad to immigrant parents, and who have chosen to play for their country, a whole community around the world is regaining confidence and self-esteem. The curious thing is that this exploit was achieved by a group that from a technical point of view is very reminiscent of our old Italian football. The much despised one of the “first don’t take them”, considered not very modern and spectacular. A football made up of an impenetrable defence, around a portcullis goalkeeper, Bounou, reminiscent of our old Zoff when he was besieged by the Brazilians in 1982. All back, but ready to shoot like uncatchable arrows on the break. A simple football made up of doubles and ferocious pressing that of Morocco.

France, desire for an encore

And then the heart, the determination, that desire to go far that seems to come from the ancestral tam tam of his own people. Now we will have to see with France. the ancient colonial mother. A France of famous stars with full wallets and refined feet, but also a France that is already world champion and wants, absolutely wants, to repeat the World Cup. And you saw it in the challenge against England, perhaps even higher than the team Mbappe.

In the end, two episodes were decisive: the penalty missed by Harry Kane and the inzuccata of Olivier Giroud, 36 year old rejuvenated by Milan, who condemned a discreet England slipped once again to the penalty spot as in the last European Championship. It is a vice that of the English lions, who have not won a world championship for 56 years. Perhaps this negative tradition weighs too. In short, we are at the grand finale. Four remain, like friends at the bar, representing three continents. One of the many records of this world championship.