The World Cup also enters the world of NFT. On the eve of the kick-off of the World Cup in Qatar, the French Sorare signed a new partnership with 18 teams of the world tournament giving life to “Sorare: Global Cup ’22”.

In view of the launch of the new feature, the digital platform of fantasport via non-fungible tokens has strengthened its team which sees the entry of Lionel Messi, the Argentine champion of PSG, as ambassador.

Sorare’s shareholder structure includes footballers of the caliber of Kylian Mbappé, Gerard Piqué, Antoine Griezmann and Rio Ferdinand, alongside institutional investors such as Benchmark, Accel and Softbank.

Fans and players from all over the world will now be able to collect and play digital cards of the players of 18 of the most famous national teams in the world, including France, Germany, Argentina and Spain. Italy does not figure, which is excluded from the final phase of the World Cup. Furthermore, most of the teams have signed a long-term partnership with Sorare, which will go beyond the conclusion of the tournament.

With the launch of “Sorare: Global Cup ’22”, even Italian fans will still be able to field their team with eight of the players belonging to the 18 World Cup teams present on the platform and compete for prizes during the tournament.

