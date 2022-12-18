Home Sports The World Cup is decided in extra time: France comeback after Argentina domination
by admin
A game dominated byArgentina and recaptured by France in the final segment of the match. Repeated twists and turns in the last act of the World Cup in Qatar, where the two contenders ended the match at regular time on a 2-2 draw.

For 80 minutes there was literally no match: Argentina took the lead in the 23rd minute with a penalty converted by Messi, then doubled their lead in the 36th minute with a textbook action capped masterfully by Di Maria, author of a performance extraordinary.

Argentina-France, images from the World Cup final in Qatar

France was outclassed for a long time and risked suffering a heavier deficit on several occasions, until the 80th minute, when M’bappè scored a penalty and a minute later equalized with a fantastic saber volley at the entrance to the area strictly speaking. So we go to extra time.

(Updating)

