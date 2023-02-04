Home Sports The World Cup players become an NFT graphic novel
The World Cup players become an NFT graphic novel

The World Cup players become an NFT graphic novel

The legacy of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 has also left the first collection of comics in NFT format concerning the lives and exploits of some of the most representative footballers of the last edition of the World Cup.

One Footballone of the fastest growing media platforms in the world of football, has in fact created seven comic books that retrace the stages in the life of seven footballersmembers of various national teams who took part in the World Cup won by Messi’s Argentina. The first chapter of “The Footballer’s Journey”, this is the title of the graohic novel collection, will tell the story that led them to play football at the highest levels. Among the protagonists the names of the African Ballon d’Or stand out Sadio Manéthe Brazilian striker of Real Madrid Vince Jr.the Canadian full-back from Bayern Munich Alphonso Davies and the South Korean defender under Napoli Kim Min Jae.

More issues of the collection featuring other footballers will be released this year, to gradually increase the number of footballer stories depicted and told through collectible comics in digital format.

