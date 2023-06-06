The World Men’s Volleyball League kicks off today, let’s see what the “foreign students” of the Chinese men’s volleyball team have learned – Teller Report Teller Report

The World Men’s Volleyball League kicks off today, let’s see what the “foreign students” of the Chinese men’s volleyball team have learned

Following the Chinese women’s volleyball team, the Chinese men’s volleyball team will also usher in the debut of the new season. From June 6th to 11th, the first match of the 2023 World Men’s Volleyball League will be held in Nagoya, Japan. The Chinese men’s volleyball team will play against four teams from Bulgaria, Serbia, France and Iran.

The 14 Chinese men’s volleyball players participating in the first match include: main attackers Zhang Jingyin, Yu Yuantai, Wang Bin, and Zhai Dejun; secondary attackers Peng Shikun, Li Yongzhen, and Wang Dongchen; supporting Jiang Chuan and Zhang Guanhua; People Qu Zongshuai and Chen Jiajie. In addition to the head coach Wu Sheng, the team also has Zhang Jingyin, Wang Bin, Li Yongzhen and Zhang Guanhua all from Zhejiang. At the same time, Chen Leiyang and Yang Yiming also went to Japan with the team as a reserve force.

For the Chinese men’s volleyball team, this year there are important competition tasks such as the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament, and the World Men’s Volleyball League is a good opportunity for the team to prepare and train.

Before the Asian Games

A real fight with the number one enemy Iran

This year’s World Men’s Volleyball League includes three sub-stations and one finals. The Chinese men’s volleyball team will participate in a total of 12 sub-stations in Japan, the Netherlands, and the Philippines to compete for the finals qualification.

Since there are 16 high-level international volleyball teams participating in the World League, it is very valuable for the Chinese men’s volleyball team, which is currently ranked 26th in the world ranking. In order to prepare for this competition, the Chinese men’s volleyball team conducted closed training sessions in Zhangzhou, Fujian and Beilun, Ningbo.

“The training in Zhangzhou mainly focuses on laying the foundation of basic skills, and then improving physical fitness. In Beilun, some players who played overseas have returned to the team one after another, so the main focus is on strengthening the cooperation of the players and practicing the tactical system.” Chinese male The head coach of the volleyball team, Wu Sheng, said that the two training camps basically achieved the expected results. “During the training camp, the players practiced three times a day. The players worked very hard and improved their basic skills, physical fitness, offense and defense, and coordination. The overall mental outlook of the team is currently good. .”

However, there is also a headache for Wu Sheng, which is the setter. Since Yu Yaochen, the main setter of the national team last year, was still studying in Japan, it became a problem to choose the main setter, and the setter is also the current shortcoming of the Chinese team. For this reason, during the Beilun training camp, Wu Sheng specially invited the former national team coach, 68-year-old Shen Fulin, to come out to help the team train the setter. Of course, the growth of setters takes time. Among the 14 entries, there are three setters (Liu Meng, Wang Hebin, Guo Cheng), and it is hoped that they can accelerate their growth through the competition.

It can be said that in the next World League, the Chinese men’s volleyball team will be tough. Every opponent should not be underestimated, especially the Iran team, which ranks first in Asia. Being able to test the opponent’s strength in advance before the Hangzhou Asian Games will make the Chinese men’s volleyball team’s next preparations more targeted.

Therefore, Wu Sheng requires every player, no matter who the opponent is, to play with high spirits, “For us, we must strive to play better than last year. This year is also a year that needs points. Men’s Volleyball League to improve the ranking of Chinese men’s volleyball team.”

Since last year, nine men’s volleyball players have gone overseas to play

This time is a good time to test the results of studying abroad

After the end of last year’s volleyball Super League, the Chinese men’s volleyball team set off a wave of overseas study. Jiang Chuan, Zhang Jingyin, Yu Yuantai, Peng Shikun, Wang Dongchen and other nine players went to Japan, Qatar and Poland to play in leagues such as Japan, and this World Men’s Volleyball League is also a test. Whether they are a good opportunity to “learn something”.

Among the many overseas players, the return of the Chinese men’s volleyball team Jiang Chuan is undoubtedly the most gratifying to the fans. Due to injuries, Jiang Chuan did not travel around with the national team last year. He returned to the national team after a year, which is both familiar and kind to him. “I didn’t participate in the national team competition last year. I returned to the national team this year and fought side by side with my teammates. The familiar feeling has returned. I hope I can show a better state in the World League and help the team achieve good results.”

For Zhejiang fans, the most anticipated is undoubtedly “Little Sun” Zhang Jingyin. Four months ago, with the efforts of the Chinese and Polish Volleyball Associations, Zhang Jingyin was able to play in the Polish League, one of the world‘s high-level men’s volleyball leagues, and started his first overseas trip.

In the 11 games after joining the old strong team Gdansk, Zhang Jingyin handed over a satisfactory report card. In the 11 games, he scored a total of 105 points. The spike data was 82 of 144. 57%. In terms of first pass, his first pass completion rate is 38%. Especially in the last game, he scored 17 points in the first game and won the single-game MVP for the second time.

“I have gained a lot, especially in the first pass and serve. In fact, these two items have always been my shortcomings. After these three months of competition, my serve, including the first pass and various skills, have improved a bit. Improvement. Poland, a high-level league, can get a lot of exercise for me, whether it is in normal training or in the process of playing in the league, including my teammates and those opponents I have played against. Their strength and skills are very good, and there are many places worth learning.” Zhang Jingyin said frankly that this short overseas experience made him feel the atmosphere of the top European leagues and the training methods of high-level clubs.

It is worth mentioning that during his stay abroad, Zhang Jingyin has been communicating with other Chinese team teammates who are playing overseas, exchanging and learning from each other. Compare what is different, and analyze your own shortcomings.”

Zhang Jingyin said that now that they have returned to the Chinese men’s volleyball team, everyone is looking forward to playing a greater value. “Hopefully I can bring what I learned in the Polish league to our team.”

Of course, what is more important to Zhang Jingyin is the subsequent Hangzhou Asian Games and Paris Olympic qualifying matches. “I am very much looking forward to the next match of the national team. I hope to show the results of my training and competition during this period. Let’s see How much has been improved and where are the deficiencies, and we still need to improve in the usual training and competition.”

World Men’s Volleyball League Nagoya station Chinese men’s volleyball schedule (Beijing time):

June 6th 15:10

China Team VS Bulgaria Team

June 8th 14:00

China Team VS Serbia Team

June 9 12:10

Chinese team VS French team

June 10 14:40

China Team VS Iran Team

Note: CCTV5 CCTV Sports Channel, CCTV Video App, CCTV Sports App, etc. will broadcast the matches of the Chinese men’s volleyball team.