The season finale of the Superbike World Championship, in which Czech rider Oliver König is active, will not be hosted by Argentina’s San Juan in mid-October. The organizers there have agreed with the management of the championship that, due to the national and local elections that will be held during this period, they will not organize the sports event. Superbike WC officials said that they will announce the replacement venue for the climax of the year soon.

