Chengdu World Table Tennis Championship is about to usher in the final battle

Chinese women’s table tennis entered the finals and men’s table tennis entered the semi-finals

Guangming Daily reporter Wang Dong

In the women’s semi-final of the 2022 Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships on the afternoon of October 7, the Chinese team composed of Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu defeated the Chinese Taipei team 3-0 and advanced to the final. On the 8th, they will attack the World Table Tennis Championships women’s team’s fifth consecutive championship and the 22nd championship in team history.

Against the semi-final opponent Chinese Taipei, the Chinese team sent Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu. Sun Yingsha is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, Chen Meng is the Olympic “double champion”, and Wang Manyu is the World Table Tennis Championships women’s singles champion. The formation of the three absolute main players also provided a strong guarantee for the Chinese women’s table tennis to hit the five consecutive championships.

In the first game, Sun Yingsha played against Chen Siyu. The two have played against each other three times before, and the winner is Sun Yingsha. The victory this time still belongs to Sun Yingsha. After winning 11 to 9, she quickly won two games in a row and finally defeated her opponent 3 to 0.

After the game, Sun Yingsha said that because she had played against Chen Siyu several times before, she felt that her overall strength had improved.

In the second game, Chen Meng played against Li Yuzhen. In the first game, because she was unfamiliar with Li Yuzheng’s ball path, Chen Meng was behind, but she adjusted in time and won 12-10. Next, Chen Meng frequently started by receiving and serving, playing more actively, ending the battle 11-8, 11-6.

After the game, Chen Meng said: “I knew before the game that this game would not be very easy. This is also the first time I have played against her, so I was more careful in the preparation process, especially in terms of techniques and tactics.”

In the third game, Wang Manyu played against Liu Xinyin. Wang Manyu was fully prepared, and she entered the state at the beginning, and she was leading all the way with comprehensive skills. During the game, Coach Li Xun encouraged Wang Manyu to play more resolutely. In the end, Wang Manyu defeated his opponent 3-0 cleanly.

According to the schedule, the opponents of the Chinese women’s team in the final will be between Japan and Germany.

The women played triumphantly all the way, and the men did not give in too much. The Chinese men’s team entered the semi-finals after beating Sweden 3-0 and competed with Japan for the final on the 8th.

The men’s team entered the quarter-finals on the 7th. The Chinese team continued to use the lineup from the quarter-finals and sent Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, and Wang Chuqin to face the Swedish team. As a result, the Chinese team won the match 3-0. Not a final “final” victory.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the Swedish team dominated the world table tennis for more than ten years. Today, Persson, one of the former members of the “troika”, serves as the head coach of the team.

Leading the Swedish team is young player Falke. As the runner-up of the men’s singles at the Budapest World Table Tennis Championships in 2019, when facing the top player of the Chinese team, Fan Zhendong, his forehand and backhand are not good. Showing too much power, Fan Zhendong quickly opened the door to victory for the Chinese team with a 3-0 score.

The second player of the Chinese team is Ma Long. His opponent is the number one player of the Swedish team, who is now No. 6 in the world and holds a unique hexagonal racket. He became famous in the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston last year. He entered the final with a dark horse attitude, and finally lost to Fan Zhendong 0-4 and won the runner-up.

Facing the ferocious attack of Moregold, Malone’s victory was not easy. In the game, Malone fell behind many times, but he was not impatient or impatient, dealt with his opponent patiently, and used his own patience to mobilize the opponent’s emotions. 3 to 0 added another point for the Chinese team.

The third match was Wang Chuqin facing Carlsson. In a series of WTT events, Carlsson had a record of defeating Wang Chuqin. Before the match, he said that he was not afraid of his opponent and would challenge the Chinese players with a low profile. The game was really fierce. Carlsson put on a desperate attitude as soon as he came on the court, while Wang Chuqin couldn’t let go and lost two games in a row. In the crucial third game, Wang Chuqin gave it a go and threw the burden on his opponent. After pulling back a game, Wang Chuqin made persistent efforts, and the next two games in a row ended with a 3-2 comeback to win. In the end, the Chinese team won 3-0 and entered the semi-finals.

In the men’s team quarter-finals on the 7th, the No. 2 seed Germany completed the reversal after losing two games first, eliminated the French team 3-2, and advanced to the semi-finals. They will compete with the No. 4 seed South Korea team. In the final seat, the latter lost one game and then completed the reversal, eliminating the Chinese Hong Kong team 3-1. The Japanese team eliminated the Portuguese team 3-1 and qualified for the final seat with the Chinese team.

“Guangming Daily” (October 08, 2022 Edition 06)

