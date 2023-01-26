The World University Winter Games ended, the Chinese delegation finished with 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze 2023-01-26 08:44:57.0 Source: Xinhuanet

According to the China University Sports Association, on the evening of the 22nd local time, the 31st World University Winter Games ended in Lake Placid, USA.

In the past 10 days, more than 1,400 student-athletes from 46 countries and regions competed in 12 major events and 85 minor events. In the end, the Japanese delegation topped the medal list with 21 golds, 17 silvers and 10 bronzes.

The Chinese University Sports Delegation sent 24 athletes to participate in the competitions of short track speed skating, women’s curling and snowboarding. They won 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze, ranking 17th on the medal list.

Zhang Ailong, head of the Chinese University Sports Delegation, said that the Great Winter Games, as an international university sports event, is not only an event, but also a platform for university students from all over the world to exchange and learn. The competitive level of this year’s Great Winter Games is very high, and all participating countries and regions attach great importance to it. It is a kind of success in itself that Chinese athletes can compete with top international athletes and complete very exciting games. The athletes are tenacious, self-confident and self-improving, which fully demonstrates the good competitive level and spirit of contemporary college students in our country.

Zhang Ailong said that in the future, the China University Sports Association will attach great importance to the development of ice and snow sports for college students, adhere to the fundamental purpose of building morality and cultivating people in student sports and the development strategy for everyone, strengthen the organizational structure, attach importance to popularization, and attract more students through competitions. Students participate in ice and snow sports, improve their sports level, and make greater contributions to the development of student sports in my country.

The next Winter Universiade will be held in Turin, Italy from January 13-23, 2025.