Original title: The World Women’s Chess Masters Summit Concluded

China Sports Daily reported that the “Belt and Road” Shaanxi 2022 World Women’s Chess Masters Summit ended in Xi’an a few days ago, and Azerbaijani chess player Mamazada won the championship.

In this competition, Mamazada and Kazakhstan chess player Asaubayeva competed fiercely. After the first 6 rounds, the two ranked first in the standings with 4.5 points. Then the two met in the seventh round, but there was no clear winner in this head-to-head confrontation. Next, Mamazada won three consecutive victories against Bulgarian chess player Stefanova, Chinese chess players Ni Shiqun and Ning Kaiyu. In the last round, Mama Zhada played against Chinese chess player Zhai Mo. Asaubayeva played against Israeli chess player Marcel in the eighth round, and then defeated Georgian chess player Hotnashvili, Chinese chess players Guo Qi and Xiao Yiyi. After all 11 rounds, Mamazada and Asaubayeva had the same 8.5 points. By comparing the number of games won, Mamazada won the championship with a slight advantage of 1 game more than his opponent. Asaubayeva finished second, Marcel ranked third with 6.5 points, and Zhai Mo ranked fourth with 6 points.

This competition is sponsored by the Chess and Cards Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Chinese Chess Association, and the Shaanxi Provincial Sports Bureau, Shaanxi Social Sports Development Center, Xi’an Sports Bureau, the Foreign Affairs Office of the Xi’an Municipal People’s Government, and the People’s Government of Beilin District, Xi’an Undertaker. After the game, FIDE Vice President Xie Jun, together with 6 players from the Chinese team, played a round-the-clock game with nearly a hundred young players from Xi’an.