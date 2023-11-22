The World Wushu Championship ends with the Chinese team winning 15 golds and ranking first_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

The 16th World Wushu Championships concluded in Fort Worth, Texas, USA with the Chinese team emerging as the dominant force, winning a total of 15 gold medals and topping the medal list.

According to data from the International Wushu Federation, the Vietnamese team secured the second spot with 5 golds, 3 silvers, and 3 bronzes, followed by the Macau team of China with 5 golds, 2 silvers, and 4 bronzes. Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia ranked fourth to sixth respectively.

Overall, Asian players showcased their dominance in martial arts, with European teams also making their presence felt. The Italian team performed exceptionally well, securing the 11th position with 1 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

On the final day of the championship, all eight players from the Chinese team participating in the Sanda finals of various weight categories emerged victorious. The Chinese team had previously secured 7 gold medals in routine competitions.

The emotional victory of 22-year-old Zhang Qingchun from Beijing, who won the men’s spear shooting championship, was a standout moment. Describing his experience, Zhang expressed his feelings of excitement and pressure during his performance.

Liu Wenlong, the men’s 80kg Sanda champion, highlighted the rigorous preparation and training undergone by the Chinese team to study their opponents and formulate effective plans.

French Sanda champion Yoann Benboudela, who clinched the runner-up position in the men’s 75kg Sanda category, expressed both pride and disappointment at not securing the gold medal due to a recent leg injury. His focus has now shifted to future championships in Europe and Brazil.

The event also saw enthusiastic participation and support from martial arts fans and athletes from around the world, including the United States and Brazil.

The biennial World Wushu Championships, hosted by the International Wushu Federation, is the pinnacle of world-class martial arts competitions, sponsored by Hengyuanxiang Group.