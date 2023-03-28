Original title: Zhang Yufei, the world‘s best result of the season: Constantly making up for shortcomings and making every effort to achieve good results

Just before the inspection, Zhang Yufei was still doing simple training. The head coach Cui Dengrong shook hands with Zhang Yufei and encouraged her. Zhang Yufei, who was sitting at the inspection desk, quietly closed her eyes, waiting for the imminent match. On March 22, the 2023 National Spring Swimming Championships came to the fourth competition day. Zhang Yufei made her debut on the field. She led the way from the start in the women’s 100-meter butterfly competition and won the gold without any suspense. The score was 56.58 seconds , reached the A mark of the Paris Olympics and the Fukuoka World Championships, and is also the best result in the world this season.

In fact, Zhang Yufei was still a little worried before this competition, because she accidentally injured her elbow at the Melbourne Short Course World Championships at the end of last year, which affected her systematic training for a month and a half. During the off-duty rest time, she tried to maintain a sense of water. “I also discussed with the coach, mainly to see where my bottom line is, and then I will further improve my ability in the championship game in May.” Zhang Yufei bluntly said 56 seconds 58 The result was faster than expected. “I thought at the time that it was best to swim to 56.5 seconds, and the bottom line was 57 seconds. So I thought that the final tonight might only be around 57 seconds. I didn’t expect to swim to 56.58 seconds.”

For this project, Zhang Yufei has a higher goal. “This year’s winter training is not only a gain in terms of performance, but also a gain in thinking. Before the game, I was worried that I would not swim too well and hurt my self-confidence, but the result of 56.58 seconds is quite satisfactory for my current state. Yes. It represents my starting point and bottom line for this year and next. Today I am one second behind the world record in the 100-meter butterfly. I believe that by adjusting my state and constantly making up for my shortcomings, I can make an impact.”

After the final, Zhang Yufei quickly made a summary. “I can see my improvement. For example, the underwater legs are obviously much easier than before. I have focused on lower body training to prepare for the Short Course World Championships. This advantage has continued. But I also see shortcomings. Whether it is the preliminaries Even in the finals, there was a situation where the number of moves in the first 50 meters fell to the side by half, and this is the problem.”Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: