The world’s highest vertical marathon with 3,398 steps attracts athletes from home and abroad to gather at the “Top of Shanghai” – Sports – China Engineering Network

Athletes from all over the world gathered in Shanghai on November 19th for the 2023 Shanghai Center Vertical Marathon, a unique and grueling race that attracted participants from Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Malaysia, and China. The marathon, which took place on a 552-meter vertical track with 3,398 steps, is the world‘s highest vertical marathon event.

The event kicked off in Lujiazui, Shanghai, with a breathtaking view of the city’s skyscrapers as a backdrop. The competition saw athletes pushing their limits and racing against themselves as they ascended the towering Shanghai Center skyscraper, which stands at a staggering 632 meters high.

One of the event’s ambassadors, Juan Antonio Samaranch, the son of the honorary lifelong president of the International Olympic Committee, emphasized the importance of a strong mentality when participating in a vertical marathon. Samaranch Jr., who previously competed in the 2018 Shanghai Center International Vertical Marathon, encouraged participants to embrace the temporary pain for the eternal growth that comes from such a challenging experience.

The vertical marathon proved to be a true test of endurance and patience for many of the athletes. Su Weiqing, a Malaysian athlete, praised the challenge of the vertical marathon, describing it as one of the most challenging sports due to the mental and physical strength required to conquer such a formidable structure.

Verity Rees, a lawyer from the UK, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the camaraderie and encouragement among participants, despite the grueling nature of the race. Pawel Ruszala from Poland emphasized the tactical aspect of the race, stressing the importance of pacing oneself to ensure a strong finish.

The event not only attracted international participants but also showcased the urban construction and development of Shanghai, with the towering skyscrapers in Lujiazui serving as the backdrop for the marathon. The Shanghai Center Vertical Marathon has become an international fitness trend, with vertical marathon events taking place in various locations around the world.

The 2023 Shanghai Center Vertical Marathon featured three categories: the individual full race, team relay race, and individual fun run, providing options for participants of all skill levels and backgrounds. The event continues to grow in popularity, attracting athletes of all levels who are eager to challenge themselves in a unique and awe-inspiring setting.

