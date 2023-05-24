The worry of the whole season is a bit the ups and downs that characterize us



10:33

Gigi Datome, leader of Olimpia Milano, prepares for the challenge with Dinamo Sassari from the columns of La Nuova. Here are two statements from him.

ABOUT DYNAMO SASSARI

«A season is very long, there are moments of peak and depression for everyone, but the important thing is to overcome them and arrive at the most important moment in the best version of yourself. After that bad blow, Sassari made an excellent journey, I think he is in one of the best moments ».

ABOUT OLIMPIA MILAN

«I think well, we had some long weeks in the gym which for us due to Euroleague commitments are rare and how much good he has done us can be seen in the three beautiful victories with Pesaro. The worry of the whole season is a bit the ups and downs that characterizes us, see game 3 of the quarterfinals that we lost by not playing up to par. If you don’t, you can pay with anyone, so you have to be tense, compact and concentrated. And we are recovering the best form of some elements out of rhythm due to old injuries».