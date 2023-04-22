The worst crisis in two decades

In the seventh game under coach Thomas Tuchel, Bayern lose for the third time. The team seems just as haphazard as the club leadership.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel reacted with horror to his team’s performance. Matthias Schrader / AP

When it comes to determining the severity of a crisis, the wording of the declarations often provides reliable information. First of all, it is glossed over, then aggressively denied, in the last stage the events are presented as incomprehensible. It’s the same at Bayern Munich at the moment. It is no exaggeration to say that the club is in the deepest upheaval in almost two decades.