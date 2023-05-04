The wrath of PSG fans explodes

“Messi son of a bitch“. The story of the “Pulce” in Paris ends in the insults of the angry PSG fans and the official communication not to renew with the Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s club. An announced divorce between Leo Messi and Paris Saint Germain after the trip of the world champion to Saudi Arabia without authorization from the club and the consequent suspension for two weeks. But the suspension is the latest stage in a “detachment” that began months ago, when the “Pulce” hinted (through talks between his father Jorge Messi and sporting director Luis Campos) that he did not want to renew the contract expiring in June.

The trip to Arabia authorized and then denied

And while images of Messi with his wife Antonela and children in Arabia are circulating on the internet, the Catalan media criticize the PSG on the 15-day stop, revealing that the trip was allegedly authorized by the club and then denied for “revenge”. “Messi left to fulfill a commercial contract in Saudi. The club had granted him permission two days earlier, knowing that all the players would have a break from training on both Monday and Tuesday,” he wrote. Sport.es -. Il PSG then changed plans without warning“.

Il Barça he doesn’t have the “cocks with oil” to resume Messi

In Spain they dream of the romantic return of Messi to Barça. The Barcelona to bring the Argentine back in blaugrana said he can offer a contract worth 25 million gross per year (in order to comply with the criteria of financial fair play). The club president made it clear that the club is already having difficulty balancing its accounts and that “we don’t have taps with oil” to finance the operation. The Catalan club has also relied the intervention of the Liga. The deputy director of marketing of the BarçaJuli Guiu, has affirmed that Javier Tebas “would be foolish if he didn’t help us in case an agreement should be found” with Messi.

Al-Hilal’s offer: 400 million euros a year

The Saudis, on the other hand, hope to convince Messi to end his career in their championship in order to recreate the historic rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr, and relaunch their candidacy to host the World Cup. We talk about a contract of 400 million for one year offered by Al-Hilal, but these rumors currently have no official confirmation. Messi is tempting for his notoriety and the number of sponsors that his image is capable of moving.

Newcastle in Premier o Major League Soccer

For this too the Premier League looks to the “Pulce” with Newcastle United indicated as the principal interested party. Finally, the hypothesis that at the moment appears more concrete: the end of the career in the Major League Soccer of the USA. David Beckham paid a visit to Paris Saint Germain’s training center last week, posing for photos with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. Beckham himself has a stake in Inter Miami, a team that has not officially denied its interest for the Argentine.