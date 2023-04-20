Home » The wrestler Hanzlíčková was injured at the EC and finished fifth
Hanzlíčková had a free draw as the highest seed in Zagreb. In the quarterfinals, she defeated the Albanian Albina Drazhiová by a point advantage, but during the match she tore the joint cuff in her shoulder. She thus lost the semi-final with the Bulgarian Juliana Janeva as well as Thursday’s fight for medals.

Jakub Bielesz (up to 72 kg), Artur Omarov (up to 97 kg) and Marcel Albini (up to 130 kg) will wrestle in the Greco-Roman style from Friday in the Croatian capital.

