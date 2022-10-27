Dahe Net News (Reporter Mo Shaohua) On October 25, the reporter learned from the Henan Provincial Sports Bureau that the Xinxiang WTT World Cup Final 2022 will kick off on the 27th at the Xinxiang Pingyuan Sports Center. On October 25, after the pre-match draw, the 32-to-16 matchup situation was officially released.

It is understood that the Xinxiang WTT World Cup Final 2022 is one of the three major Grand Slam events including the Olympic Games and the World Championships, and it is also a major landmark event for table tennis players from all over the world to compete on the world stage. The event will be held at Xinxiang Pingyuan (Jianye) Sports Center from October 27th to 30th for a period of 4 days, with 15 games on the first day, 8 games on the second day, and 4 games on the third day. The game, the last day, a total of two wonderful championship finals. At that time, 31 of the world‘s top male and female athletes will participate (Liang Jingkun is temporarily suspended), and they will attack the last championship at the end of the season and a total prize of 1 million US dollars.

On October 25th, due to the suspension of national table tennis player Liang Jingkun by the Chinese Table Tennis Association, the 16 male players participating in the Xinxiang WTT World Cup lost 1 person, and there will be a bye in the first round. After drawing lots, the match situation in the upper half of the men’s singles is: Fan Zhendong takes a bye, Zhuang Zhiyuan faces Ochalov, Zhang Benzhihe faces Francesca, Lin Gaoyuan faces Boer, and the second half is: Wang Chuqin faces Qiu Dang, Caldera Nuo played against Moregard, Lin Yunru played against Aruna, and Yochik played against Malone.

The first half of the women’s singles matches: Sun Yingsha vs. Mitram, Kihara Miyu vs. Ishikawa Kashun, Wang Yidi vs. Tian Zhixi, Du Kaiser vs. Diaz, the second half is: Ito Meicheng vs. Fu Yu, Han Ying played against Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong against Yang Xiaoxin, Yuan Jianan against Chen Meng.