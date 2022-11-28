At 7:30 today, the Xiamen Horse started running

The design scale of the event is 28,000 people, and 96 runners signed up to compete for the National Marathon Championship

Xiamen Daily News (Reporter Lu Pengyu) The 2022 C&D Xiamen Marathon and National Marathon Championship will start at 7:30 this morning at the Xiamen International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The reporter learned from the athlete meeting held yesterday morning that a total of 96 runners signed up for the National Marathon Championship. Mei Zengbiao from Qinghai and Niu Lihua from Beijing attended yesterday’s meeting as representatives of outstanding male and female players.

The design scale of the 20th Xiamen Marathon is 28,000 people, and only the full marathon is still set up. At the National Marathon Championships held at the same time, the top five men and women in the event will be qualified for the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships.

This year’s competition has optimized the competition organization: the closing time of the competition has been adjusted from 6 hours and 15 minutes to 6 hours; the maximum prize money has been increased to RMB 150,000; the range of rewards has been increased to the top 12; the “Xiama Horse Performance Standard” for all age groups Both are increased by another 2 minutes; a direct line for half-marathon results has been added. A total of 396 referees were selected for the event, 12 timing points, 17 supply stations, and 655 supply tables were set up. The race is divided into nine districts for inspection and standing, and the starting method is 5 guns.

Mei Zengbiao:

This is my first time running a marathon in Xiamen, and I will go all out

24-year-old Mei Zengbiao is participating in the Xiamen Marathon for the first time, and he expressed that he will go all out to achieve good results. Mei Zengbiao predicted that today’s men’s best time will be around 2 hours and 11 minutes, and he also hopes to create great results with many top players.

Niu Lihua:

The first marathon of his career was in Xiamen

The 23-year-old Niu Lihua is participating in the Xiamen Horse for the third time. The first marathon in her career is the Xiamen Horse in 2019. Last year, Niu Lihua won the third place in the Xiamen Marathon. She hopes to run her personal best in Xiamen this year.