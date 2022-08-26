The “Xiaolongren” baseball team of Lindai Primary School in Pinghu City won the U12 school group championship in the National Baseball Championship



On August 18, the 2022 National Youth Baseball Championship U12 group competition came to a successful conclusion. The “Xiaolongren” baseball team of Lindai Primary School in Pinghu City passed the top teams in the country and won the national championship in the school group!

The competition lasted for 7 days. A total of more than 280 athletes from 19 teams from Beijing, Shanghai, Zhongshan, Shenzhen, Fujian, Shenyang and other places participated in the competition, and jointly contributed 63 fierce competitions of youth baseball at the highest level in the country.

In this event, the “Xiaolongren” baseball team overcame a series of difficulties such as hot summer and age differences, and every player tried their best to fight for honor. They hit the ball bravely, aggressively, and powerfully. Their defense was tight and steady as a mountain, which amazed the referees and coaches, and convinced the audience and opponents! They won the final victory with their powerful strength and fearless spirit!

The outstanding performance of “Little Dragon People” also attracted much attention. CCTV, Zhejiang TV and other media interviewed and filmed the team members’ training and competition throughout the process.

“Little Dragon Man” is on fire this summer! In the first “Members Cup” Youth Baseball and Softball Open in Zhejiang Province held in early July, the “Xiaolongren” baseball team won the championships in three categories: U10, U12 and U15. In the 2022 Zhejiang Youth Baseball and Softball Championships held in late July, three more championship trophies of U10, U12 and U15 will be won! The victory in the national championship this time has witnessed the miracle of the “Little Dragon Man” from ten championships in three years to seven championships in one year, and also witnessed the efforts and hardships of the “Little Dragon Man” along the way!

The “Little Dragons” baseball team of Lindai Primary School was established in November 2018. In the past few years, the team insisted on training almost every day, and did not rest during winter and summer vacations. Through daily training, night training, observation, and competition, the competitive level of the players has been greatly improved, and they have won awards in major national, provincial and municipal competitions. enjoy a high reputation. Pinghu City will continue to vigorously develop baseball, encourage students to establish a healthy concept of physical exercise from an early age, and lay a foundation for the healthy growth of children.