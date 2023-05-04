The Yangtze River Delta team gathered in Jiaxing to “throw” to make a wonderful event_Zhejiang Online

The Yangtze River Delta team gathered in Jiaxing to “throw” to make a wonderful

2023-05-04 10:13:43





Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Zhao Yuan, our reporter Hong Xuan

A few days ago, the 2023 Yangtze River Delta Lawn Bocce Open and Zhejiang Provincial Tour ended in the Central Park of Jiaxing City. It attracted about 120 athletes and coaches from 18 teams including Shanghai and Nanjing to participate.

Jiaxing’s petanque sport first started in Jiaxing Vocational and Technical College. As early as 2006, the bocce ball team was established. Since the optional course was opened the following year, it has trained more than 10,000 students. “Our school has a professional bocce team with more than 50 players. Sometimes the training has to be carried out separately, because there are so many players that the field is almost not enough.” Zhang Huaxin, the coach of the school’s bocce team, introduced as Jiaxing bocce team It is an important base for the development and selection of basketball sports. The school actively selects elite players to participate in various competitions. Since 2009, it has won more than 290 medals above the provincial level and 19 gold medals in national competitions. “After careful training, 6 students have been selected into the China Bocce National Training Team; 3 people have entered the National Curling Training Team through the cross selection of bocce ball and curling; team member Zheng Shengyan also obtained a full-time master’s degree in physical education from Hebei Normal University A graduate student in Kinesiology, she became a full-time teacher of the Bocce course in Quzhou Vocational and Technical College after graduation. She is also the gold medalist of the women’s plastic bocce three-person event in the 2021 National Games mass events. “During May 1st, Zhang Huaxin also has no time to relax, and he still trains in the arena at 8 o’clock every night. “From May 7th to 14th this year, we will go to Quzhou to participate in the National Bocce Championship, and exchange ideas with masters from all over the country.”

According to the person in charge of the Jiaxing Bocce Ball Sports Association, the association is currently actively carrying out various bocce ball special project public welfare training activities, and uses Jiaxing Vocational College and Jiaxing Technician College as a link to drive Jiaxing Education College, Xincheng Street, Chengnan Street, etc. More than 40 units participated in it, and bocce ball has been continuously promoted and popularized among young people. The event is held to actively build a platform for lawn bowling enthusiasts to demonstrate their skills and communicate with each other.