The Yankees claim Colombian Jeter Downs on waivers

by admin
The New York Yankees have added another talented player to their roster, announcing on Tuesday that they have claimed Colombian infielder Jeter Downs from the Washington Nationals’ waiver list. The 25-year-old infielder, whose name was inspired by former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, had the chance to meet his idol during a TopGolf event in 2020. Downs expressed his excitement at finally meeting Jeter, stating that it was a surreal experience.

Originally drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2017, Downs was later traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. He was then involved in the high-profile trade that sent Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox to the Dodgers, with Alex Verdugo being another piece of that exchange. Now, Downs finds himself joining the Yankees and reuniting with Verdugo in the Bronx.

Despite his potential, Downs has yet to make a significant impact in the Majors, appearing in only 20 games between the Red Sox and Nationals. He was designated for assignment by Washington on December 12, leading to his acquisition by the Yankees.

With his idol Derek Jeter as the inspiration for his name, Downs now has the opportunity to make a name for himself with the New York Yankees and follow in the footsteps of the legendary shortstop.

