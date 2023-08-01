THE YEAR 1956 AS A GOLDEN AMATEUR BY ERCOLE BALDINI – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

Ercole Baldini undoubtedly belongs to the elite of Italian and international cycling. Although his professional career, which began in 1957, was not very long, far from it, he retired when he was just over 31 in 1964 and hasn’t been able for a few years now, thanks to difficulties in maintaining weight control and the consequences of a appendicitis suffered at the end of 1959, to obtain results in line with its illustrious past, can boast the Italian Championship (1957), the Giro d’Italia, the World Championship and a second tricolor title (1958), and the Nations Grand Prix (1960), enough to elect him among the greats of the pedal.

But, despite a career among the “big” mouth-watering anyway, I like to remember this boy from Forlì from Villanova, born in 1933, formidable on the pass but equally skilled in the mountains, in his last year among the amateurs, 1956when he collects so many and such successes as to draw that season of the “electric train of Forlì” with gold outlines.

Races against the clock are Baldini’s bread, and if during the year he wins the Italian pursuit title overtaking Leandro Fagginhere is that on September 2, al Velodrome Ordrup of Copenhagen, the two blues find themselves dueling to add the rainbow jersey to the tricolor jersey, with Ercole once again proving to be stronger than his rival (who was already world champion in 1954 in Cologne), climbing on the top step of the podium right in front of Faggin and the British John Geddes.

A few weeks later, exactly on 19 September, Baldini, already record holder of the hour among amateurs when he covered the distance of 44.870 kilometers in 1954, even improves on the record that Jacques Anquetil had snatched from Fausto Coppi in Juneregistering to Vigorelli of Milan, in a jubilation of cheering enthusiasts, the record of 46.393 kilometres.

On December 7, 1956 Baldini puts the icing on the cake of his golden year and his career as an amateur. A Broadmeadowsat the gates of Melbourne and under a scorching sun, 90 cyclists from 29 countries compete in the Olympic road test on an undulating course of 17.0665 kilometres, to be repeated 11 times for a total of 188 kilometres.. Among them are two Irish nationalists, butcher Tom Gerrard and carpenter Paul Fitzgerald, who are not allowed to compete, coming”unmasked” and ousted from the race.

We leave a few minutes late, and Baldini is the favorite of the insiders, leader of an Italian national team which is also made up of Arnaldo Pambianco (seventh at the end and after animating a long-range escape after 70 kilometres, gaining over a minute and a half before being sucked into the peloton), which in turn will be a crack among the professionals so much as to win the Giro d’ Italy in 1960, Dino Bruni (28th at the end), and Aurelio Cestari (34th and whose crash will cost Italy a team medal, finishing fourth).

Baldini, who has been in Australia for 40 days and has meticulously prepared the Olympic competition, he always holds the first positions of the group, and once Pambianco’s escape is over, well supported by Bruni and despite the control of his opponents who fear him as the most accredited pretender to the final victory, during the eighth lap, when there are still 50 kilometers to go upon arrival, on one of the two stretches with a 12% gradient, he flies away in blissful solitude, leaving behind his rivals and finally reaching the finish line 2 minutes ahead of the Frenchman Arnaud Geyre and the British Alan Jackson, who anticipate the two Germans Horts Tuller and Gustav-Adolf Schur in the sprint, snatching their silver and bronze medals. Just France and England submit a complaint because, according to them, the van that houses the operators filming the race for the official film of the Olympics would have favored Baldini who would have exploited the trail to shelter from the sun! Obviously, the protest is rejected.

On the podium Ercole Baldini would await the notes with joy and pride dell’”Mameli’s anthem“, but once the tricolor flag was hoisted on the highest flagpole in Olympia the music doesn’t start, simply because the organization doesn’t have the disc! And then a moment destined for history is consumed, of enormous emotional participation, with an Italian emigrant, Gualberto Gennai, present in the gallery to sing the hymn at the top of his lungs, hand on heart and eyes full of tears of emotion. And the compatriots, to join the chorus.

This too is great Italy, at the other end of the world, and it is enough to seal Ercole Baldini’s golden age as an amateur. It was the year 1956…

