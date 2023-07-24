THE YEAR 1990 AS KING OF THE 250 CLASS OF JOHN KOCINSKI – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

A John KocinskiAmerican centaur born in 1968 with Polish blood in his veins, discovered by Kenny Roberts who launches him on the main motor circuit around 1988, a record that no one will ever be able to improve must be ascribed: that of having been the first motorcyclist to win both a prototype World Championship in the 250 class in 1990 and the one with motorcycles derived from Superbike series production in 1997. And if we get to talk about this particular competition one day, it’s time today to deal with instead of that first exploit at the dawn of the new decade, which remained the only one in his career.

1988, therefore, is the year in which Kocinskiin the pay of Yamaha who had already hired him in 1985 when, just 17, he made his debut in theAMA Championship Cupthen winning from 1987 to 1989 theAMA 250 Grand Prix, enters the world championship by force, competing in the 250 class. The boy is fast and reckless, ed on his debut, in Japan, after setting the third time in qualifying, he finished fifth under the checkered flag, doing even better in the second race of the championship, at Laguna Seca, when he took the pole position and then closed in fourth placebehind three o’clock Honda by Jim Filice, Sito Pons and Dominique Sarron. And if during the season he lines up at the start in only two other rounds, at Imola and at the Nurburgring, collecting two retirements, the following year, still in the quarter-litre, he did en-plein in Japan and Laguna Seca, the only two times he was lined up in the race, earning a wild-card from his team, winning in Suzuka ahead of Pons and in the United States Grand Prix, outdistanced his compatriot Filice. ll that is worth, as a reward, the debut also in the queen-class of the 500, in Belgiumwhen he was competitive to the point of finishing fifth 15″ from the leading trio made up of the three Americans Eddie Lawson, Kevin Schwantz and Wayne Rainey, remaining in the slipstream of the French Christian Sarron.

In 1990 Kenny Roberts gives him one Yamaha YZR250ed finally committed full-time, for Kocinski it’s time to show that class really isn’t water and that the great ex-world champion of the eighties has bet on the right horse. Sito Pons, who has won the last two titles riding the Hondahas risen to the 500 class, and finding himself having to battle with competitors who answer to the name of the Spaniard Carlos Cardus, who replaced the illustrious predecessor, and of his teammate Luca Cadalora, Kocinski doesn’t really disappoint the ambitions placed upon him by the Yamaha team. Only 14th at his debut in Japan despite him setting the fastest time in qualifying, the American scores a winning hat-trick in the following three races, dominating Cadalora at Laguna Seca and instead overtaking him in the sprint in Spain, to then clearly get the better of the German Helmut Bradl, another Honda rider, at Misano Adriatico. Taking the lead in the world rankings, Kocinski puts his trademark on the season, finishing on the podium on five other occasionsretiring only at Le Mans and Great Britain, ed securing another four victories, in Assen and in Belgium, overtaking the two Spaniards Cardus and Didier de Radigues and in the last two races, in Hungary and Australia, when thanks to a last withdrawal by Cardus at Phillip Island, he overtook his rival in the standings that preceded him by five points, 208 to 203, to guarantee himself the title of world champion, finally 223 points against 208.

Reached the pinnacle of career, the doors of the 500 class are open for Kocinskiwhich he approaches by declaring “that if a driver aiming high does not win the world title within two years, he may as well retire“. That would be his goal for the seasons to come, but in spite of four successes spread over the next four years (Malaysia 1991 and South Africa 1992 when still racing for YamahaLagina Seca 1993 and Australia 1994 when defending the colors of Cagiva), he does not go beyond two thirds and a fourth place in the drivers’ standings, contravening what he himself stated.

Kocinski, in fact, after having abandoned the world championship to engage in Superbike, precisely becoming world champion in 1997, in the two-year period 1998/1999 he tried the adventure again in the 500 classthis time with the Hondafrequently appearing in the top-ten, getting cHis best result was a second place at Paul Ricard in 1999 behind the Spanish Alex Crivilleand showing off, occasionally, that class and that indomitable spirit that had lifted him to the roof of the world.

Then, it’s time to hang up the helmetbecause that train called “desire for the 500 world title“It really won’t go away anymore. AND, albeit a few years late, a promise is always a promise. And it must be maintained..

