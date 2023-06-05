The young Frenchwoman Bertoneová surprisingly won the WC in bouldering in Prague

Olympic champion and six-time world champion Garnbret started in Prague for the first time in the current year of the World Cup, because she was treating an injured big toe. In Friday’s qualification and in today’s semi-final, she was superb and climbed all nine routes, but she hesitated in the final. She failed on the second boulder and on the third she turned it into a path to the top only on the third attempt, which was decisive for the overall result.

Although Bertone advanced to the finals only from the last sixth place, she did extremely well after that. She conquered the opening boulder on the second attempt, the next two on the first attempt. When she got into the zone on the final boulder, she had a certain triumph and could hardly hide her emotions. Garnbretová could not deprive her of the gold even with another flush, i.e. by immediately overcoming the boulder. The twenty-four-year-old Slovenian icon of climbing sport was able to do that and confirmed her silver position.

France’s Bertoneová, who was third at the European Championship last year, rejoiced at her first triumph in the World Cup. She could also share her joy with her twenty-two-year-old compatriot Cohautová, who celebrated bronze.

The Czech representatives did not appear in today’s program, all five were eliminated in Friday’s qualification.