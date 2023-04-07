Will Still is a Belgian football manager of English descent. He coaches Reims, a team currently seventh in the top flight of the French league: he has been in charge since October, but he lost his first match as manager in France only a fortnight ago, against Marseille, after a 19-game unbeaten run. But Still’s peculiarity is another: he is five years younger than the captain of his team.

At 30, Will Still is the youngest coach in the major European men’s leagues: he has never played football at a professional level and does not even have the so-called license, i.e. the European license to coach required by UEFA (the body that governs football on the continent) to the technicians of professional clubs. Still was supposed to be a temporary solution, but his results made him a coach on a permanent basis.

In these months Will Still it was told like the coach «grew up playing a Football Manager», a well-known in-depth management game. The game was actually just the beginning of a passion, cultivated very early on the field and as a video analyst, an increasingly prominent role on the coaching staffs. Whoever carries it out (often a team of several members) analyzes the videos of various matches of the team or of the opponents, breaking down the phases of the match, analyzing the tactics and the performances of the individuals, based on the images and statistical data available.

Still stopped playing when he was 17 and spent many hours on the computer Football Manager behind him: he moved to England to study at Myerscough College, a school that also has a sports course among its courses of study, to become a coach. At the end of the course, the course included an internship at the Preston North End club: Still worked as an assistant for the Under 14 team. He then returned to Belgium, where he began looking for a job in various clubs: it was 2014, he was 22 years old and he came often at the training sessions of Sint-Truiden, a Belgian second division team coached by Yannick Ferrera, who was also a very young coach at the time (34 years old). One day he managed to introduce himself to the coach, told of wanting to become a coach, managed to obtain a “proof”: Ferrera asked him to prepare a technical dossier on the team’s next opponents. Still a few days later showed up with a large volume.

Ferrera appreciated and the collaboration continued, albeit informally: Sint-Truiden was promoted to the Belgian Serie A, and when Ferrera moved to the much more prestigious Standard Liège he brought Still with him, this time with an official assistant role. There he began his career in Belgium, in the staffs of various coaches, but also with some interim assignments, when the head coach was sacked. From 2021, for example, he became assistant to the Spanish Oscar Garcìa at Reims, a team from the city of the same name in northeastern France; in October 2022, when the latter was relieved of his duties, Still was promoted to head coach.

It was a temporary solution, moreover expensive for the club: Still did not have – and still does not have – the UEFA license and therefore Reims had to pay a 22 thousand euro fine for each match in which he was the coach. In Reims they decided it could be a viable solution for a few weeks, but then Still started to win, he didn’t even lose against Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s Paris Saint-Germain (with whom he drew 1-1), he showed he had a good relationship with team and tactical insights that made him one of the most exciting managers in the league. Yunis Abdelhamid, a 35-year-old central defender, is the captain of Reims e expressed his opinion publicly of the team: «It’s true, he’s young, but he’s perhaps the best coach I’ve worked with».

🗣️ “You ask any kid in the world ‘what job would you like to do?’. They’d say I’d love to be a Premier League manager. I’m no different.” Reims’ Will Still discusses his path into coaching, and rumours linking him with a move to the PL 📈👀 pic.twitter.com/rxNKuIIReX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 21, 2023

Reims continued to pay the fines and stopped looking for other solutions. Meanwhile, Still has enrolled in the UEFA course for top-level coaches: he has to attend Belgium, so it’s all a bit complex, but he is expected to graduate by the summer. Still himself recently revealed that the fines have been suspended: an exemption has arrived, not so unusual in the world of football in similar cases. It had been estimated that otherwise Reims would have to spend €575,000 in fines until the end of the season.

Still says that age allows him to be closer, more in tune with his players, with whom he shares musical tastes, interests, use of social media: “So I can create a connection that perhaps other coaches don’t have”. Reims are six points from fifth place which would be worth qualifying for the European cups, Still also due to his origins is already considered as a possible target for some clubs in the English Premier League.

The Reims coach is the youngest in the major European leagues, but his case is not unique in recent years. Although the classic path to becoming a coach always involves an important past as a footballer, a few years of apprenticeship after retirement and then a first official assignment, there are more and more exceptions, with coaches starting their careers despite being younger than the players on the pitch, often starting from the analysis of video, data and advanced statistics.

The most famous case is that of Julian Nagelsmann, who arrived to coach in the top German division at the age of 29 and at Bayern Munich at 34. Also in Germany, where the trend seems to be more consolidated, Domenico Tedesco and Florian Kohfeldt also started early, while the Spanish Guillermo Abascal built part of his early career in Switzerland. In Serie A, the youngest coach is Raffaele Palladino, 38, from Monza, who has a past as a striker: he played for Juventus, Genoa and Parma, among others.