The Youngest Mini Racer Shines at Car Rally Race: 5-Year-Old Drives Speeding Car with Skill and Passion

Title: 5-Year-Old Prodigy Takes the Racing World by Storm at Car Rally Race

Subtitle: “Xiao Hailang, the 5-year-old car god, impresses spectators with his breathtaking skills”

Location: Wenzhou Ruian Automobile Rally

In a heartwarming display of talent and ambition, 5-year-old Xiao Hailang stole the show at the Wenzhou Ruian Automobile Rally, where he fearlessly maneuvered a modified small racing car to complete the entire course. With his adorable helmet and tiny hands firmly gripping the steering wheel, Hailang swiftly navigated through the gravel track, leaving the audience in awe.

The journey to becoming a mini racer began when Hailang was just over one year old, engrossed in playing racing simulators. Encouraged and supported by his father, Mr. Shao, Hailang’s passion for racing only grew stronger. “The kid is driving well, but there is still a long way to go. I will try my best to support him. If one day, Xiao Hailang says he doesn’t like this, that’s okay. I will always support him in doing what he really loves,” said Mr. Shao.

The sight of the 5-year-old driver on the rally field garnered cheers and applause from the spectators. Donned in a racing suit, Hailang captivated the crowd with his skills, eliciting envy from older racing enthusiasts. “It’s so cool! I’m 25 years old and I haven’t touched a steering wheel yet,” exclaimed one onlooker. The legendary 5-year-old driver was hailed as the rally’s most beautiful boy.

So, how did the cute baby end up racing on the field? Hailang’s father explained that his son participated in the Ryan’s Rally experience race, which took place on a closed track and did not contribute to the official ranking. The purpose was to expose Hailang to the challenges of a gravel track and improve his off-roading skills. During the race, Mr. Shao sat beside his son as the navigator, guiding him through the course.

Although it was only a trial race, Hailang displayed immense excitement as he drove on the gravel track. Mr. Shao beamed as he commented, “The child loved every moment of the experience. We completed four stages with a drop of 350 meters, and Hailang performed exceptionally well.”

Mr. Shao, a member of the post-85 generation and a self-media practitioner from Wenzhou, has a deep passion for cars. He installed a racing simulator at home and, to his delight, noticed his son’s keen interest in it. After spending countless hours practicing on the simulator, Hailang showcased remarkable skill and proficiency.

In 2018, when Hailang turned four, Mr. Shao purchased a second-hand car and had it modified by a car refitting factory in Shanghai to cater to his son’s needs. The car underwent several alterations, including reducing its weight and adding a carbon fiber rear wing for stability. Hailang’s first real car opened up opportunities for him to practice on professional tracks in different parts of the country, further honing his driving abilities.

Mr. Shao documented Hailang’s incredible journey on social media, gaining a substantial following. Notably, the father and son duo recently participated in the RUNRACING driving academy training, certified by the China Automobile and Motorcycle Federation. Mr. Shao revealed, “At the age of 18, Hailang will be eligible to compete professionally.”

Despite his young age, Hailang’s determination shines through. During a cross-country race in Xinjiang, he bravely endured a bumpy ride despite his broken shock absorber, shedding tears but refusing to give up. Mr. Shao was deeply moved by his son’s perseverance, stating, “This kid is very strong.”

Although some may question the safety and suitability of a young child driving a racing car, both Mr. Shao and Hailang defy expectations with their extraordinary bond and dedication to the sport. As Hailang continues to chase his dreams on the racetrack, his father wholeheartedly supports his passion, ensuring that he is doing what he loves every step of the way.

As this 5-year-old car prodigy continues to make waves in the racing world, we can’t help but admire the remarkable skills and determination showcased by this pint-sized driver. With the unwavering support of his beloved father and his own natural talent, Xiao Hailang is truly a force to be reckoned with in the realm of car rally racing.

