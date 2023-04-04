Our reporter Wang Jun

The “Zhang Jike incident” is still continuing to ferment. As a sports star, it was revealed that he was involved in gambling debt disputes and spreading other people’s private videos. Zhang Jike denied it twice, but then his IOU was exposed, which once again sparked heated discussions on the Internet.

In this regard, Zhao Ming, a partner of Beijing Zhongtong Law Firm, commented on “securitiesA reporter from the Daily said that although Zhang Jike’s behavior is illegal or not still needs to be investigated, the reputation of himself and his studio will be affected.

It is worth noting that after the “Zhang Jike incident”, many brands announced the termination of cooperation with him. On April 3, Anta deleted Zhang Jike’s promotional materials and terminated cooperation with Zhang Jike. Brands such as Nordland and Xiangyi Materia Medica also indicated that they would terminate their cooperation with Zhang Jike.

“Terminating cooperation is the most normal reaction of enterprises, and brands use this to avoid more negative impact and damage to the brand.” Wen Zhihong, CEO of Hehong Consulting, told “securitiesJournalist.

In response to such incidents, in addition to canceling the contract and stopping losses, in order to avoid risks from the source, many companies have launched virtual human spokespersons through AI technology.for examplebaiduThe input method has created two virtual characters: Lin Kaikai and Ye Youyou. Among them, the virtual person Ye Youyou already has a brand cooperation.

“Enterprises hire celebrities because they want to grab their traffic, but this is a double-edged sword.” Zhang Ji, general manager of Shanghai Zhihui Strategic Marketing Consulting Agency, told “securitiesAccording to a reporter from the Daily News, if a star has “positive energy”, the company will benefit. If it is the opposite, the company’s brand will naturally suffer. But Zhang Ji believes that virtual people cannot play the role of stars.

Wen Zhihong told the “Securities Daily” reporter that celebrity endorsement is still a way, because the celebrity itself has its own traffic, which is conducive to brand communication, but at the same time, companies are choosing endorsement stars.upper meetingMore prudent, “It is recommended that when choosing a spokesperson, companies should take comprehensive considerations and do a good background check to avoid economic losses.”

However, the endorsement of a virtual person does not mean that the brand can sit back and relax. Zhao Ming told the “Securities Daily” reporter that the virtual person itself is not a “person” and does not belong to the legal subject status. If the virtual person violates the “Advertising Law”, the operator of the virtual spokesperson needs to bear the responsibility.

