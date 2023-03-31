The Zhejiang duo had the last laugh last night. The Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team beat the Ningbo team by 41 points. Zhejiang East Sunshine narrowly beat the Fujian team in overtime

Hangzhou Daily News The CBA regular season has come to an end. On the evening of March 30, the two heroes of Zhejiang played against their opponents in the 40th round at home, and they all had the last laugh. Facing the Ningbo team, Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent men’s basketball team dealt with it easily throughout the whole process, and finally won a big victory 123 to 82. However, the Zhejiang East Sunshine team encountered a strong resistance from the Fujian team and only narrowly beat their opponents 111 to 107 through overtime.

After defeating the Shenzhen team in the last round, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Men’s Basketball Team secured the top spot in the regular season 3 rounds ahead of schedule and became the seventh regular season champion team in CBA history. The previous 6 teams were Bayi, Shanghai, Guangdong, Xinjiang, Liaoning and Guangsha.

While creating a new history for the team, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team also has relatively more time to prepare for the next playoffs. Without the pressure of performance, the last three games of the regular season have become a battle of training. The important thing is to take the opportunity to practice personnel rotation and skills and tactics.

The team that came to challenge the “leader” last night was the Ningbo team, which ranks last in the league and has only won 3 games this season. The two teams are not at the same level in terms of overall strength and lineup depth.

Although the captain Wu Qian took a rest, the powerful Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu team took an 11-point lead in the first quarter, but slack in the second quarter allowed the Ningbo team to narrow the point difference to 6 points. Seeing this, Wang Shilong, coach of Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team, immediately stood up from the coach’s bench to direct. The effect was immediate, leading the opponent by as much as 24 points at halftime.

Seeing that the Ningbo team could only rely on Taylor to support them and had no power to fight back, Wang Shilong sent several young players to give them opportunities to grow. Not only did Lin Xiaotian, Zhang Hongshuo and other young people have more playing time in this game, but the 18-year-old Jing Tianyu also ushered in his career debut.

In the end, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Men’s Basketball Team won a 41-point victory, which is also the second most winning points they have achieved this season. Before that, they beat the Liaoning team by 42 points in the 14th round.

Zhejiang East Sunshine team also ushered in the last home game of the regular season in Zhuji last night. The opponent is the Fujian team that has lost the qualification for the playoffs. The last fierce battle with the rival Liaoning team relied on Sun Minghui’s key goal to win a narrow victory at the last moment. Last night, the Zhejiang East Sunshine team showed their fatigue after the war. The game was not as easy as imagined. On the contrary, the Fujian team threw off their arms and took out the posture of doing a big job. They mastered the rhythm of the field in the first quarter, and the leading point difference remained at about 10 points for a long time.

It wasn’t until the end of the third quarter that the Zhejiang East Sunshine Team relied on the performance of Welzhe and Hu Jinqiu to achieve a lead. Since then, the two sides have entered a tug of war, and no one can open the score in one breath. At the end of the fourth quarter, Sun Minghui once again played the role of Mr. Key, with a three-pointer to tie the game and drag the game into overtime. When it came to overtime, Welzer and Hu Jinqiu scored consecutively to grab the start, opened up the point difference in one fell swoop, and finally did not concede the victory.

Since the resumption of the host-guest system in the third stage, the Zhejiang East Sunshine team has not lost a single game in 7 home games in Zhuji. This hard-won victory last night also marked a successful end to the CBA tour of this venue. The last two games of Zhejiang East Sunshine in the regular season are away games, and they will return to Hangzhou in the playoffs to play in Huanglong Sports Center.