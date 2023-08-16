The Zhejiang Team Returns to AFC Champions League After 12 Years: Grab Your Tickets Now!

Title: Zhejiang Team Returns to AFC Champions League After 12 Years, Ticket Demand Peaks

Date: August 16, 2023

Hangzhou, China – It’s been a long wait, but after 12 years, the Zhejiang team is set to make a return to the AFC Champions League. As the team gears up for their next match, fans are eagerly grabbing tickets to witness this momentous occasion in person.

The AFC play-offs are scheduled to commence on August 22, and the Zhejiang team is bringing their A-game. Following a two-day break, the team recently held a training session to prepare themselves for the upcoming challenge. The atmosphere during training was electric, with players displaying immense enthusiasm and determination to secure a win and advance to the main tournament.

In their last game against Shanghai Haigang, the Zhejiang team emerged victorious with a 4-3 scoreline. As a reward for their hard-fought victory, head coach Jody granted the players a well-deserved two-day rest. While Gaudi will unfortunately miss the game due to a broken rib, the other injured players have shown promising signs of recovery. Captain Frank, who scored two goals in the previous match, is set to bolster the team as they take on new challenges. Additionally, players like Yao Junsheng and Dong Yu are expected to participate in subsequent matches after overcoming minor injuries.

With a Chinese Super League match against Qingdao Manatee just three days before the AFC play-offs, speculation arises about possible rotation within the team. However, considering Jody’s tactics in the last round and his previous match schedules, it is unlikely that significant changes will be made. Instead, the team aims to maintain stability and performance continuity.

As anticipation grows for the upcoming match, the demand for tickets has skyrocketed. At 12:30 noon on August 15th, ticket sales for the AFC Champions League play-off match between the Zhejiang team and the Thai-Hong Kong team officially began. Within a few hours, the 120 yuan stall tickets were completely sold out. This rush to secure tickets mirrors the recent frenzy experienced during the Asian Games. Dedicated fan Xiao Li was unable to purchase the 120 yuan ticket due to work commitments, but did not hesitate to grab a 220 yuan ticket. Xiao Li shared, “After witnessing the team’s victory over the Nagoya Whales in 2011, I can’t afford to miss their return to the AFC Champions League after 12 years.”

It should be noted that there is currently no broadcasting unit assigned to produce the live broadcast signal for the game. As a result, there is a high probability of no TV or online streaming platforms providing live coverage. Fans eager to witness the match will have to be present at the stadium.

The Zhejiang team’s resurgence in the AFC Champions League is set to ignite the passion of devoted fans. As they prepare to face their opponents head-on, the team and its supporters are united in their determination to create a memorable comeback in the tournament.

Source: Hangzhou Daily

Author: Reporter Xi Yuan

Editor: Wang Hao

