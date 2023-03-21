The president of LaLiga has once again asked Laporta for explanations for the Negreira Case

“The Federation has a director who is the president of a club that has been paying the vice president of the referees for 20 years and should not be on the Board” he assured

The commotion of the Negreira Case continues to give a lot to talk about and given the new information that has been coming to the fore on the subject, Javier Tebas has taken the opportunity to stoke Joan Laporta again. On this occasion, he has been taking advantage of the round month organized at the presentation of the ISDE Sport Convention 2023 in Madrid, in which he also wanted to give his version of the arbitration controversy of the classic.

The president of LaLiga, has affirmed that Laporta should be removed from the RFEF Board of Directors by Luis Rubiales, after the scandal of the Negeira Case. Thebes has once again insisted on the need for the Barca president to explain these events. “The Federation has a manager who is the president of a club that has been paying the vice president of the referees for 20 years and it should not be on the Federation Board, but that is already the decision of its directors”.

Regarding the Super League, the main topic of the presentation, Tebas has stressed that he does not believe that it will be affected by the Negreira Case itself and, once again, has taken the opportunity to categorically deny any possible minimum possible negotiation. “One thing that has worked for twenty years, why are we going to change it? why three want more power? There is no need to change what has worked.

The arrival of the semi-automatic offside

The other major issue that Javier Tebas has been asked about has been the arbitration controversy that has developed around the offside in the disallowed goal against Marco Asensio in the classic last Sunday. In this sense, he has confirmed the arrival of the semi-automatic offside from next season, although he wanted to make it clear that he is not going to change situations such as the play in question.

“The semi-automatic is going to solve something else, but the Clásico play is not going to solve it for you. In the end you have to choose a ‘frame’ to do it. Let’s see if we can solve something, but we have to take a look at the arbitration issue“He has assured about the new technology for which the clubs are begging. A new technology that, as Tebas has explained, The clubs will pay.

Another of the issues that Thebes has dealt with has been the inscription of Gavi. “They have not given us the reason in the background, only that he presented the precautionary measure a day late. The main lawsuit remains, that he has time left” he assured about a Gavi of whom he said that he hopes he will not be left out but that the current situation is that he is still not registered for next season. In addition, he has taken the opportunity to emphasize that “We are not going to change economic control for Barcelona.”