The Neapolitan coach after the Champions League victory against Eintracht Frankfurt

After the game that his Naples swept Frankfurt in the challenge of Champions League against l’unityLuciano Spalletti he intruduced himself as always in front of the cameras: just that before starting to talk on Skywhile they were still putting the headset on for his return from the studio, he heard the comments that closed the connection with Mediaset – where he had just finished speaking – in which he was still talking about his relationship with Mauro Icardi and Francesco Totti. A fugitive thus captured the anger of the Napoli coach