Home Sports “Then I’ll call them, I’ll show them how I managed them…” – TV courier
Sports

“Then I’ll call them, I’ll show them how I managed them…” – TV courier

by admin
“Then I’ll call them, I’ll show them how I managed them…” – TV courier

The Neapolitan coach after the Champions League victory against Eintracht Frankfurt

After the game that his Naples swept Frankfurt in the challenge of Champions League against l’unityLuciano Spalletti he intruduced himself as always in front of the cameras: just that before starting to talk on Skywhile they were still putting the headset on for his return from the studio, he heard the comments that closed the connection with Mediaset – where he had just finished speaking – in which he was still talking about his relationship with Mauro Icardi and Francesco Totti. A fugitive thus captured the anger of the Napoli coach

February 22, 2023 – Updated February 22, 2023, 2:39 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Mourinho on Roma-Lazio: "Little clarity, but it's an undeserved defeat"

You may also like

Purdue And Zach Edey Have Defied Expectations Again....

Accrington Stanley 0-2 Bolton Wanderers: Trotters head to...

Champions: Leipzig-Manchester City 1-1 – Football

Hawks, Landry Fields speaking: Our record is not...

Qatar Open: Andy Murray beats Alexander Zverev to...

Onana-Dzeko, dispute in Inter Porto. “Shut up and...

VALLEY INTRASCA MARATHON | Sportdimontagna.com

Noah Song discharged by Navy, will report to...

Tenways presents the new CGO600 Pro e-bike –...

Trial of the Alvia | Relatives of victims...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy