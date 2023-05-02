Home » then the beer on the field. Here is the new legend of Venice-Corriere TV
by admin
Pohjanpalo’s was historic poker: he is at the top of the Serie B bomber standings with 17 goals. At the end of the game he then repeated the “rite” of the beer, taking it away with the ball

After a championship uphill for a long time in the lower areas of Serie B, the Venezia he regained momentum in the second part of the season, with the arrival on the bench of Paolo Vanoli who changed the scenario of the lagoon players. The black-orange-greens hit theirs on Sunday third consecutive success and they did so by beating Modena 5-0. Absolute protagonist of the match one of the men symbol of this team: the bomber Joel Pohjanpalo. The Finnish striker was the star of the match, scoring four goals. Pohjanpalo’s was a historic poker (since it is the first made by a player from Venice in this century) which confirms his skills as an area predator and takes him to the top of the classification of Serie B bombers with 17 goals. At the end of the game, Pohjanpalo then repeated the “rite” already accomplished this year, that of beer at the end of the game, taking it away with the ball.

May 2, 2023 – Updated May 2, 2023 , 11:23 pm

