“Then we did something wrong,” says Martina Moser

Perhaps there is no one in Switzerland who can classify the connection between the football worlds of men and women better than the former FCZ attacker and current TV expert. But Moser says: “I don’t want to compare too much.”

Former FCZ player Martina Moser doesn’t believe in always calling for equality with men, as the sporting and financial parameters are too far apart for that.

It looked as if there had been a dedicated line from the television studio in Leutschenbach to the World Cup stadium in Dunedin, almost 20,000 kilometers away. At the break, the SRF expert Martina Moser said that the Swiss would have to occupy the opposing penalty area with more numbers – and lo and behold: in the 64th minute, first one, then a second shot at the goal from a very short distance. In the third attempt, with a so-called dust-off by Seraina Piubel, the ball is finally in the net.

