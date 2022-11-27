Theo rages on the left at the World Cup: Mbappé benefits in the Blues, like Leao with Milan in the league

In blue as in red and black. With France as with Milan. With Rafael Leão as with Kylian Mbappe. Theo Hernandez has taken the left flank of France just like he took that of Milan. Dispensing assists and, sometimes, even a few goals.

So it is. The numbers say it. The qualities of a player who has few rivals in the range of competence say it. Even worldwide. Of course, to “take over” France at the World Cup in Doha he took advantage of a stroke of… luck. Which then is not luck. A few minutes after the start of France-Australia, his brother Lucas, competing in his role and chosen by coach Didier Deschamps, was seriously injured: breaking the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Theo was ready. He took advantage of the sliding door that fate has reserved for him. And he immediately began to do with France what he has been doing with Milan for two and a half seasons. To pursue success (championship title) as a protagonist even in blue, which would go hand in hand with the Scudetto won in the Rossoneri.

Numbers — The figures certify the decisive and parallel performance. In Qatar he is already on two assists, his specialty, given the irrepressible quality and speed he ensures in his area of ​​competence. The first against the Australians for the draw by Adrien Rabiot, in the opening match finished 4-1. The second to his majesty Mbappe, for the temporary 1-0 over the Danes, then beaten 2-1. In the first part of the A championship, before wearing blue, Theo has already confirmed himself. For the benefit of Leão, who completes Stefano Pioli’s left-handed chain, and his teammates despite an annoying (and brief) injury (strained right adductor suffered against Napoli). In total, two assists: for the Portuguese full-back in the 4-1 win over Monza and for Olivier Giroud in the unfortunate 1-2 draw at the Meazza against Napoli. And in order not to miss anything, Theo also gave himself (and gave) two goals. On penalty against Udinese, beaten 4-2 in the first championship, and shortly before the world break in Spezia, defeated at home 2-1. Also in the Champions League Hernandez left his mark. Two decisive steps. Both against Dinamo Zagreb. For Tommaso Pobega in the first leg match at San Siro, which finished 3-1. And for the “usual” Leão in the 0-4 obtained on Croatian soil in the return leg. See also Milan in Villach: the secrets of the withdrawal of the Italian champions

Future — The near future with France is his. And by continuing to play at these levels, no one will be able to undermine him. After two assists, who knows, he may even aim to hit the mark. The match against Tunisia, in the last round of the group stage, could be a good opportunity. After all, his only goal in the blue jersey dates back to 7 October 2021. It was he who inflicted the 3-2 on Belgium (0-2 ahead) at the end of a match that opened the doors to the Nations League final for France with the Spain, then beaten 2-1. With the decisive goal propitiated by one of his assists for… Mbappe. In short, both Kylian in blue and Rafael in Rossoneri always have a friend on the left wing called Theo.

