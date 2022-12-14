Home Sports Theo Hernandez: World Cup, girlfriend, son and all passions
Sports

Theo Hernandez: World Cup, girlfriend, son and all passions

by admin
Theo Hernandez: World Cup, girlfriend, son and all passions

A World Cup in which he became the protagonist almost by accident: yes, because in the first match between France and Australia his own brother Lucas was hurt, and therefore Theo Hernandez was thrown in cold. Not perfect with England and with more defensive tasks than what he does in Milan, Theo wants to take the World Cup final with his France. The last obstacle is called Morocco and on that side he will meet Ziyech, the best player of his opponents. But for someone who is the undisputed leader at Milan, fear doesn’t exist. “I’m also playing for my brother, it’s not easy to replace him,” said the fullback. Let’s discover the Active world of Theo Hernandez.

See also  Coppa Italia, today: the results. Parma eliminated, Torino - Sport - Calcio suffers

You may also like

Nba, Pacers-Warriors quote: Golden State vincente a 1.81

The first day of Melbourne Short Course World...

Pordenone, Palombi is pawing: his talent is needed...

Rome shooting, validation hearing for Campiti. The prosecutor:...

Ronaldo: I’ll be happy if Messi wins the...

Dear, the agent opens the A2 and the...

France-Morocco, 50,000 Moroccans in the stadium for the...

Irving: Vaughn made it very clear that if...

Elena Arvigo as Annie Ernaux: “Acting is giving...

Iranian players will be executed for supporting women....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy