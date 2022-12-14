A World Cup in which he became the protagonist almost by accident: yes, because in the first match between France and Australia his own brother Lucas was hurt, and therefore Theo Hernandez was thrown in cold. Not perfect with England and with more defensive tasks than what he does in Milan, Theo wants to take the World Cup final with his France. The last obstacle is called Morocco and on that side he will meet Ziyech, the best player of his opponents. But for someone who is the undisputed leader at Milan, fear doesn’t exist. “I’m also playing for my brother, it’s not easy to replace him,” said the fullback. Let’s discover the Active world of Theo Hernandez.