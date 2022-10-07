Theo’s return is an unfolded sail as soon as you leave the port with the boat. Milan sailed safely against Empoli, three goals at Castellani starring Ballo-Touré, the replacement for Hernandez who suddenly emerged, but against Chelsea he went to meet the storm. The Pioli gang was overwhelmed by a wave and now they have to get out of it, but one of the top players will return against Juve. Theo has recovered from his injury and is ready to take a front row seat on the bridge.