He is bursting with energy on the field, but in the penalty shootout in the quarter-finals of the MOL Cup with Sparta, Liberec midfielder Lukáš Červ overdid it with vigor. In the third series, he was the only executor to fail when he kicked a bomb high into the middle of the goal. “And the last point was when we found out after the match that Theo had a broken leg,” says Červ. In the interview, he also comments on the benevolent meter of the judge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

