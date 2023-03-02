Home Sports Theo was sad, sorry for all of us, regrets the Worm. Why did he like the referee’s meter?
Sports

Theo was sad, sorry for all of us, regrets the Worm. Why did he like the referee’s meter?

by admin

He is bursting with energy on the field, but in the penalty shootout in the quarter-finals of the MOL Cup with Sparta, Liberec midfielder Lukáš Červ overdid it with vigor. In the third series, he was the only executor to fail when he kicked a bomb high into the middle of the goal. “And the last point was when we found out after the match that Theo had a broken leg,” says Červ. In the interview, he also comments on the benevolent meter of the judge.

See also  Merida: Looking forward to facing Wu Lei in the Chinese Super League as soon as possible, I want to go to Beijing to climb the Great Wall – yqqlm

You may also like

NHL | GLOSA: And now briskly for the...

World Cup 2026: Fifa set to make decision...

Barcelona sign Ronaldinho’s son

Bahrain Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes facing...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

FIFA denies any interest in a possible sale...

Turin, all up a striker, Rome points to...

AT THE 1976 MONTREAL OLYMPICS ANNEGRET RICHTER FINALLY...

Thiem also receives a wildcard for the Miami...

Running after childbirth, the exercises to do to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy