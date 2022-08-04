Original title: Wuhan Yangtze River can play less than 12 players and have not booked tickets to Meizhou

Article source: Beijing Youth Daily (Reporter Xiao Xun)

The second stage of the 2022 Chinese Super League, the 11th round, will kick off on August 5. However, the Wuhan Yangtze River Team, which was originally scheduled to play against the Meizhou Hakka Team on the 7th, did not book the tickets for the entire team until the afternoon of the 4th. It is reported that the Wuhan Yangtze River team may not be able to gather the number of players required to participate in the competition. A similar crisis has already emerged this week in the abandonment events of China‘s first-class Zibo Cuju and China‘s second-class Hunan Xiangtao. Such bad news also has a negative impact on the already struggling domestic professional league.

On the evening of August 1, the China League One League Committee announced through official channels that the Zibo Cuju and Heilongjiang Bingcheng match in the 12th round of the China League One originally planned to be held on the same day, due to the lack of players in the Zibo team, the team was judged to be 0-0. 3 lost. Just 2 days later, the match between Wuxi Wugou and Hunan Xiangtao in the 8th round of the Chinese Second League was officially ruled that the Xiangtao team lost 0-3 for the same reason.

Why are the Cuju and Xiangtao teams understaffed? The Beijing Youth Daily reporter learned the reason behind the problem after verification.

Back to April this year. According to the previous regulations, any club that has labor disputes with players, coaches and staff and has been arbitrated by the Chinese Football Association shall not register new aid in the new season if it fails to properly handle the arrears of wages involved in the arbitration.

However, considering the actual difficulties faced by some clubs affected by the epidemic and other factors, the Chinese Football Association has temporarily opened a player registration window for such clubs in early April on the principle of encouraging clubs to properly handle disputes. Cuju, Xiang Tao and Wuhan Yangtze River Club belong to this category. These clubs also took advantage of this window to introduce a number of new Chinese and foreign players, including Forbes, Bruno, Kajevic and other foreign players who made great contributions to the first stage of the Changjiang Super League.

However, according to the written consensus reached by the Chinese Football Association and the above clubs, these clubs must resolve various personnel contract disputes according to the arbitration results by July 31 at the latest.

But unfortunately, as of the afternoon of August 4, several clubs have not properly resolved the issue of wage arrears. According to the agreement, the new aids registered by the clubs during the above temporary window period shall not appear in club games after July 31. Therefore, the Cuju and Xiangtao teams were naturally unable to gather enough players to participate in the competition in early August.

It is reported that the rumors about the Wuhan Yangtze River team may be different from the facts, but they are by no means groundless.According to a team insider, excluding the new players introduced during the temporary window period of the new season, there are currently only about 12 players who are qualified to appear in the next Chinese Super League. It goes without saying what kind of staffing reserve a top professional football game needs to handle a long season. In order to solve the crisis, the club must properly handle the wage disputes as soon as possible.

The Beijing Youth Daily reporter learned that the disputes faced by the above clubs involved local players, foreign aid and coaches respectively. However, in general, the amount of disputes involved is not too much, and the accumulated amount of disputes in some clubs is less than 1 million yuan. In the view of the event organizers, if the amount of disputes cannot be resolved, but a large number of new aids are introduced, it is unreasonable. Therefore, the Chinese Football Association has also decided not to “accommodate” similar issues.

With the active cooperation of the Chinese Football Association, the preparatory group of the Chinese Football Federation, clubs, local football associations and relevant departments in various places, the Chinese Super League resumed the home and away game system during the season, and such results were hard-won. However, due to the actual factors of the industry, chaos such as wage arrears still deeply plagues professional leagues at all levels. While fully understanding the actual difficulties of clubs at all levels, the Chinese Football Association is also aware of the necessity and urgency of regulating the operating environment of the league and managing chaos. sex.

