

There are over 23 million people interested in MotoGP in Italy, the third most followed championship in Italy after Serie A football and Formula One. The event is popular because the races are fun, exciting and adrenaline-filled. The MotoGP audience is growing, thanks to the new generation of Italian riders who are becoming protagonists, and to the inclusion of the Speed ​​Race which, with its formula, generates further interest around the competition, thanks to the characteristics of speed and immediacy that I am strongly in tune with a digitalized world.

The MotoGP audience is predominantly male (59% men – 41% women), resident in the South (36%), aged between 35 and 44 years (25.6%). It is notable that the gap between genders is progressively reducing over time.

The results are the result of the May 2023 field of the ongoing Sponsor Value research by StageUp and Ipsos considered the auditel of Italian sporting and entertainment events which has monitored, since 2001, the following, the media attitude, the image, the return of sponsors and the fan bases of the main Italian and international sporting events such as, for example, the Serie A of Football, Basketball and Volleyball through F1 and MotoGP.

“In the last two years, MotoGP has overcome – thanks to innovation – the retirement of Valentino Rossi, a unique protagonist who illuminated and driven this event like perhaps no other in the history of sport – states Giovanni Palazzi, President of StageUp – “Ne proof of this is the 2.5% increase in the pool of interested parties in the last 2 years and, at the same time, the increase in economic results in terms of sponsors, TV rights, profits of the organizer Dorna Sports. In particular, MotoGP confirms itself among the queens of sports sponsorship, with international coverage in 18 nations on 3 continents, a pool of over 340 million interested parties worldwide, and a unique ability to create advantages for companies of all sizes: from multinational that seeks international fame, to the small business that wants to strengthen the relationship with its customers, thanks to hospitality in an exclusive location full of emotions”.