Bodybuilding has always been a subculture. But the athlete’s ideal has changed over the decades: bare muscle mass is no longer the focus.

The name of the training cellar has been carefully chosen. It is simply called: the bunker. It’s not easy to find this vault in Berlin-Friedrichshain. Located in a backyard, it goes down one floor. And there a training world opens up that hardly exists today; somewhere between anachronistic and nostalgic.