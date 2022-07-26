Original title: There are surprises and breakthroughs, the Chinese team of the World Track and Field Championships ends with 2 golds, 1 silver and 3 bronzes

The 2022 World Track and Field Championships ended on the 24th local time in Eugene, Oregon, USA. The Chinese team ended with 2 golds, 1 silver, 3 bronzes and 6 medals, ranking fifth in the medal standings.

Compared with the record of 3 golds, 3 silvers and 3 bronzes in the last Doha World Athletics Championships, the number of gold medals and medals of the Chinese team has dropped this time. Affected by the epidemic, most of the main preparations for the Chinese track and field team this year were originally the Hangzhou Asian Games. Due to the postponement of the Hangzhou Asian Games, the preparation rhythm of many players was disrupted, which affected the performance of the World Championships to a certain extent.

For example, veteran Su Bingtian temporarily decided to participate in the World Championships, but he has not participated in official competitions this season and suffered knee injuries. There is a big gap between the World Championships score of 10.30 and the Tokyo Olympics 9.83. Gong Lijiao, the women’s shot put champion at the Tokyo Olympics, had not participated in any formal outdoor competition before the World Championships, and his competitive state could not be adjusted through actual combat. In the end, he lost to the emerging American rookie Yili to win the runner-up.

However, the 2 gold medals won by the Chinese team in this World Championships can be regarded as a pleasant surprise, which has a strong breakthrough significance. Men’s long jump Chinese player Wang Jianan won the championship with his last jump of 8.36 meters, including the Tokyo Olympic champion and Greek star Tentoglu. He also became the first Chinese player to win the men’s long jump world championship.

Women’s throwing has always been the traditional advantage of the Chinese team, but compared with the shot put, hammer throw, and javelin, the Chinese women’s discus has missed the podium of the World Championships for many years. In the final of this World Championships, Feng Bin threw 69 meters 12 for the first time, creating the best result of his career and winning the championship.

Both Wang Jianan and Feng Bin did not perform well at the Tokyo Olympics last year, but after winter training, the two have made great progress. Wang Jianan has improved the details of the approach and take-off connection, which has largely laid the foundation for his excellent performance in this last jump; Feng Bin has strengthened targeted training in physical fitness and technology. Her coach said that if the technology If there is another breakthrough, it is very likely to break the 70-meter mark.

The men’s triple jump also made a breakthrough. The runner-up of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Chinese athlete Zhu Yaming won a bronze medal at the World Championships. This is the first time that a Chinese athlete has won a medal in the men’s triple jump at the World Championships. Zhu Yaming admitted that the wind speed in the final affected the accuracy of the approach, otherwise the ranking is expected to go further. However, being able to stabilize his performance in the top three in the world competition has already demonstrated his strong strength.

The Chinese women’s race walking team did not have a gold medal, but the 31-year-old veteran Qieyang Shi won two bronze medals in 20 kilometers and 35 kilometers, becoming the first Chinese track and field athlete to win two medals in one World Championships. However, it should be noted that at the last World Championships, the Chinese team swept the top three in women’s 20-kilometer race walking. At this World Championships, Peru’s Garcia was born and won two consecutive championships. The dominance of Chinese women’s race walking was challenged.

The Chinese team also encountered Waterloo in the sprint and relay events. The men’s and women’s 4×100-meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics advanced to the finals, and the men’s team also won bronze medals, both of which made history. However, the men’s and women’s teams at the World Championships a year later missed the finals, especially the Chinese men’s team’s record of advancing to the finals for three consecutive World Championships. . The running-in of the new lineup and the improvement of the ability of young players to compete are the keys to be solved in the future.

As the first World Athletics Competition in the Paris Olympic cycle, the host American team won a total of 33 medals, including 13 golds, 9 silvers and 11 bronzes, securing the top spot with an absolute advantage. Ethiopia ranked second with 4 golds, Jamaica, Kenya, China, Australia and Peru all won 2 golds, and the Chinese team ranked fifth with 2 golds, 1 silver, 3 bronzes and 6 medals. Next year, the Chinese track and field team will participate in a number of international competitions such as the Nanjing Indoor World Championships, the Hangzhou Asian Games, and the Budapest World Championships, so as to better prepare for the Paris Olympics in more actual competitions. (Reporter Xing Chong)