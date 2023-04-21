There had never been 5 Italian teams in the semi-finals of the European cups

On Thursday evening Roma and Juventus qualified for the semi-finals of the Europa League while Fiorentina qualified for the semi-finals of the Conference League, the third most important European cup, inaugurated last season. With Inter and Milan, who will meet for the third time in a derby in the Champions League, there are therefore five Italian teams in the semi-finals of the European cups, as has never happened before.

This record is due to the fact that until two years ago there were only two European cups (Champions and Europa League), even if in the past for some years even more than three were organized. For five seasons from 1989 to 2003, the Italian Serie A was represented by a maximum of four teams. The 98/99 season was the only one with four Italians distributed between the semi-finals of three different cups: Juventus in the Champions Cup (the current Champions League), Lazio in the Cup Winners’ Cup (no longer existing), Bologna and Parma in UEFA Cup (currently the Europa League).

The most exceptional result so far is the presence of Inter and Milan in the semifinals of the Champions League, a tournament that the Italians have not won for thirteen years. They had also not played in a final since 2017 and had been missing from the semi-finals since 2018. Whoever wins the Milan derby will have the chance to play for the cup victory against the winner of Real Madrid-Manchester City.

The Europa League has never been won by an Italian. Parma won it in 1999 when it was still the UEFA Cup, while in 2020 Inter lost in the final against Sevilla, who in this edition will face Juventus in the semi-finals. Roma will instead be against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Conference League, on the other hand, has only had Italian winners, given that last year Roma won the first edition. It is a tournament designed to give teams from minor leagues the opportunity to play in a European and competitive context during the season. In the final rounds, however, mostly teams from major leagues arrive, such as Marseille, Feyenoord, Leicester, West Ham and Fiorentina, who in these semi-finals will play against Basel, a team within their reach. If he wins, he will go to the final against the winner of West Ham-AZ Alkmaar.

All of these semi-finals will be played between 9 and 11 May (the first leg) and then between the 16th and 18th of the same month (the second leg).

